Zakes Bantwini can’t wait to infuse his 'music with spirit of cricket' at Betway SA20 opening match

He’s got a hot new album out, ‘The Star Is Reborn’, and is performing across the country. Grammy award-winning Zakes Bantwini is on a roll and nowhere near that “retirement” he spoke about.

The ‘Mama Thula’ hitmaker will headline the entertainment for the opening Betway SA20 match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings in Gqeberha on Wednesday. The Betway SA20 Cricket Championship will be hosted across the country over four weeks from January 10, culminating with the final on February 10. There will be lively performances at all opening matches at each venue this week, the stage is set to welcome Season two of the League in spectacular fashion.

“I am super excited and honoured to be part of the opening match of Betway SA20 Season 2 in Gqeberha,” said Bantwini, who will be supported by local duo Veranda Panda during the innings break. “The energy, passion and enthusiasm that this league represents is incredible, and I can’t wait to infuse my music with the spirit of cricket.

"It's a celebration of our culture, and I am ready to light up the stage for the fans and the players. Let's make this opening match an unforgettable experience." The Mediators will uplift the crowds with iconic reggae vibes at Kingsmead on January, 11 whilst NV Funk is set to bring a lively and energetic atmosphere to the stage at Boland Park on Friday, January 12, ensuring a incredible experience for all.

The big hits and entertainment doesn’t stop there, with Legendary band, Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels and the effervescent Loufi thrilling fans at Wanderers and Centurion over the weekend. Me and Mr Green will complete the opening week’s entertainment line-up with a party vibe like no other at the first match at Newlands on January 16. The exciting performances for the final and play-offs will be announced in due course.

Fans are in for an incredible stadium experience to match the entertainment, with activities to cater to the entire family on the cards. From the Betway Catch 2 Million, Castle Lite Party Zone, to kiss-cams, face-painters, magicians and giveaways, there will be something for everyone. The match will start at 5:30pm and will be broadcast on SuperSport (SubSaharan Africa), Viacom (India), Sky Sports (UK), Foxtel (Australasia), Etisalat (UAE), Willow TV (North America), ARY (Pakistan), and ICC TV across other territories.