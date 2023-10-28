Adding flavour and colour to your cooking is very simple

Marco Pierre White, writing on Knorr’s website, knorr.com, says: “Over my years in restaurant cooking, I’ve learnt which herbs go well with which types of food, so I thought I’d share my knowledge with you.”

Basil: Fresh basil is the taste of the Mediterranean. Use it with whole baked fish, such as sea bream or sea bass. It also goes brilliantly with tomatoes. Try tearing fresh basil over a simple tomato salad, made using the ripest tomatoes you can find, or use it in a classic tomato sauce.

Bay: Adding just one or two bay leaves gives a great aroma to dishes such as slow-cooked beef casseroles or sauces. Also, use it with shellfish, such as mussels.

Parsley: Fresh and not overpowering, parsley is a supremely versatile herb which goes well with many foods, from fish to vegetables. It’s also great to pair with beef by creating a parsley butter.