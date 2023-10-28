Conjure up the Med in your kitchen

One of the great pleasures in the kitchen is cooking with Mediterranean vegetables, writes chef Marco Pierre White on the Knorr website, knorr.com These flavourful, sun-ripened vegetables are the heart of many wonderful dishes from France, Greece, Italy and Spain.

Aubergines: These striking purple-skinned vegetables have a great texture, which I think is the closest thing to meat in the vegetable world. When I was a boy, aubergines were always sliced then salted before cooking to remove their bitter juices. Nowadays, aubergine varieties are far less bitter. Salting aubergine slices, then rinsing and patting before frying is a good idea, though, because it removes excess moisture and helps cut down on the amount of oil they absorb when fried. Courgettes: This often rather overlooked vegetable has a very mild flavour, which makes it an excellent partner for other, more flavourful ingredients. If you want to allow courgettes to shine in their own right, then I suggest slicing them finely lengthways and griddling them either on a griddle pan or the barbecue. This really brings out their flavour. Globe artichokes: Yes, these great, green vegetables do look rather daunting; after all they are a type of thistle. It’s true that artichokes hide their soft, edible hearts inside a casing of tough outer leaves. My suggestion, therefore, is simple – buy artichoke hearts in oil, so all the hard work of preparing them has been done already. Serve these bottled artichokes as part of an antipasti platter or chop them up and add them to tuna mayonnaise, as the Italians do, pasta salads, pasta sauces or risotto. They have a great, subtle flavour and a little goes a long way.