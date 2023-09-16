Three vegetarian recipes from Royco for side dishes to liven up any braai. Beautifully flavoured 4x4 Bread is perfect for little bakers to get involved in mixing and the magic of the bread rising in the oven.

Cooking time: 40 mins. Preparation time: 10 mins. Serves 6 Ingredients 500g whole-wheat flour

1 tsp baking powder

Royco Cook-in-Sauce Tomato Bredie

½ onion, sliced

½ cup grated cheese

A handful of parsley, chopped Method

1. Stir together the whole-wheat flour and baking powder. 2. Add the Royco Cook-in-Sauce Tomato Bredie. 3. Pour into greased loaf tin. Top with sliced onion, grated cheese and chopped parsley.

4. Bake at 180˚C for 40 minutes This recipe can also be made into a flat bread by baking in a roasting tin instead of a loaf tin. Sour cream and chives potato bake boosts the flavour of the classic baked potato. Royco Sour Cream & Chives Potato Bake boosts the flavour of the classic baked potato. Put out toppings for people to customise their own potato with cheese, herbs and crispy bacon bits.

Cooking time: 70 mins. Preparation time: 5 mins. Serves 8 Ingredients 45ml oil

salt and pepper

8 large potatoes cleaned

1 pkt Royco Sour Cream & Chives Potato Bake

60ml melted butter Method

1. Preheat oven to 180˚C 2. Pierce the skin several times with a knife 3. Rub the potatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper

4. Bake in the oven for 50 minutes 5. Remove and sprinkle Royco Sour Cream & Chives Potato Bake, drizzle with melted butter 6. Bake for a further 20 minutes or until potatoes are cooked

Roasted Summer Veg with Herby Feta A medley of summer roasted vegetables coated in Royco Creamy Cheese Potato Bake powder, and topped with a herby whipped feta. Great as a side dish or add 500g of hot cooked pasta spirals and mix well to make a delicious pasta dinner. Cooking time: 30 mins. Preparation time: 10 mins. Serves 6 Ingredients

1 small head of cauliflower

250g baby tomatoes

400g baby marrows

2 large red or yellow peppers

2 red onions

25ml olive oil

1 Royco Creamy Cheddar Cheese Potato Bake Whipped Feta: 25ml olive oil

3 wheels of feta cheese

75ml milk

A handful of fresh basil leaves Method 1. Preheat the oven to 200’C.

2. Chop all the vegetables into chunky pieces and place in a large mixing bowl. 3. Add 50ml of the olive oil and Royco Creamy Cheddar Cheese Potato Bake powder to the vegetables and mix until all the vegetables are coated. 4. Place the veg on a large oven tray, spaced out. Place in the oven and roast for 30 -35 minutes, until cauliflower can be pierced with a fork.

5. Place the feta, milk, 25ml olive oil and basil leaves in a food processor and blitz until smooth. 6. Wait until the vegetables are at room temperature, place in a serving dish and spoon over dollops of the whipped feta. 7. Serve with crusty bread as a starter or as a side dish.