Feast of festivals for Easter weekend

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm. Full Covid-19 protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Special market planned for Easter Sunday, April 17 from 8am to 1pm, with an Easter egg hunt at 9am. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Story continues below Advertisment

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family friendly market under the mango trees at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian on 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Story continues below Advertisment

Clansthal Market: (tomorrow) Market set in a beautiful garden with magnificent sea views with live music. From 9am to 2pm. Featuring 40 plus local traders offering a range of crafts, clothing and décor items, there are also food stalls. 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. Call Liz Cunningham on 083 556 8108 Maria is a Gospel exploration of the Easter story from the point of view of Jesus’s mother, Mary. Catch it at the Playhouse. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nite Fever, takes in the 70s and some of the greatest music of our time from the Bee Gees, John Paul Young, The Village People, Rod Stewart, Boney M, Stevie Wonder, Donna Summer. Until May 22. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Run With The Pack ‒ The Music of Bad Company stars Barry Thomson & The Reals (Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell & Andy Turrell) with guest guitarist Shaun Dragt. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisment

Rhumbelow, Northlands: (today and tomorrow) CHERbiz & her showbiz friends ‒ Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves sees performer Anthony Stonier in tribute to a unique career that has spanned six decades. Today at 7pm. Also Pietermaritzburg tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160, Northlands Bowling Club Members R130 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: Classic Cinema features Verdi’s Rigoletto performed by The Royal Opera in Covent Garden, London, on April 11 and 13 at 6pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: Classic Cinema features a one-week Easter Film Festival showing a variety of era-defining movies between April 14 and 18, with two shows daily at 2pm and 6.3pm. From Mary Poppins to The Full Monty, Saturday Night Fever to Moulin Rouge there’s something for everyone. See https://events.durbantheatre.com/event/973 for screening times.

Story continues below Advertisment

Playhouse, Opera: World Gospel PowerHouse presents Maria the musical, a Christian-based musical production telling the story of Jesus, giving a voice to his mother. April 15-16 at 7pm, April 17-18 at 3pm. Tickets R250 from Webtickets. Comedy Sprytz Premium Lounge, Pietermaritzburg: Sandile M presents Who's Fooling Who featuring local comedians and Gagasi FM’s FLYMOTION April 16 at 7.30. Tickets R100 from Webtickets. Music The Knoll, Hilton: Slide guitar, harmonica, African blues guitar stylings, rock classics and soul vocals all feature in the fresh sound of Robin Auld on his KZN tour. April 13 at The Knoll, Hilton at 6pm, April 15 at Zululand Yacht Club at 7.30pm and April 18 at the German Club Westville at 3pm. Tickets R120 from Quicket.

Mariannhill Monastery: The Durban Symphonic Choir and KZN Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the loved Handel’s Messiah, at St Joseph’s Cathedral in Mariannhill, on April 10 at 3pm. Tickets R120 from Quicket. The Gorgez View, Paddock: Oribi Unplugged with DJ Tira on April 15 from 2pm with good vibes, music, food and drinks. Tickets R100-R2 000 from Webtickets Kings Park Stadium: DJ & music producer Dlala Thukzin brings his first One Man Concert alongside some of the hottest Durban artists he’s collaborated with. April 15 from 4pm. Tickets R150-R500 at Webtickets.

Whirling Wheels Club, Windermere: Party With The Stars is a celebration of stars of KZN including poetry, music, theatre and comedy. Featured artists include Que Dj, Gukwa, Skillz, Zulu Mammies, Dumile and many more. April 16 from noon. Tickets R90 from Webtickets. Point Yacht Club: Beach Day DBN, a premium beach party featuring the city’s hottest DJs, live performances, street cuisine and exciting outdoor activities. April 16 from noon. Tickets R100-R150 from Webtickets. Northwood School, Durban North: The KZN Youth Wind Band and Northwood School Brass Band and Drummers present North Winds – an evening of popular music on April 22. Conducted by Russell Scott. Starts 6.30pm. Ticket R65 from Quicket.

Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Fishers’ Tales is an arts-based storytelling project of the wondrous tales fishers enjoy telling about their ocean adventures. Ends tomorrow. Durban Art Gallery: #OverMyDeadBody is an exhibition by Andrea Walters honouring women killed by their partners. Until the end of May. The Green Gallery: (today) Easter selection of paintings by artists Charmaine Kraus, Andy Anderson, Pam Benporath, Penny Brown and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies, Jackie Noakes and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

The Gallery, Ballito: (today) Untethered has just opened. This is an abstract group exhibition featuring a number of prominent local artists and youth. Until May 2. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike to Nkutu Falls. A new hike from Watsonia Place off Bridal Road. Past Kloof picnic site and right into Watsonia Place. Bring beer and snacks for afterwards on the lawn with awesome views. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana on 039 315 7359 Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30-11am. If you have a guitar, bring it; if you do not, then come along anyway. No need to book. For more information, see their Facebook page. Alliance Française: A feature of African cinema for April’s cine club with director Eric Barbier’s Petit Pays (2020), the touching story of a 10-year-old during the conflict in Rwanda. April 13 at 6pm. Entrance free.

Legacy Yard, uMhlanga: The Durban Chocolate Festival is a three-day dessert and food extravaganza. Also chocolate tasting, chocolate inspired dishes, live music. April 15-16 11am to 10pm, April 17 11am to 8pm. Call 064 809 2066. Tickets R65 from Quicket. Umgeni Steam Railway: Enjoy a vintage train ride through the Valley of a 1000 Hills over the Easter weekend leaving Kloof Station at 8.30am and 12.30pm for Inchanga which boasts activities including the Inchanga Railway Museum, Thomas & Friends in the Modeller's Shed and the Inchanga Market with food for sale in the tea garden. April 16-17. Booking is essential at http://umgenisteamrailway.com/. Midmar Dam: Midlands Family Fun Day on April 16 from 11am. Family orientated event filled with games and jumping castles for kids and live music for adults. Tickets from R80 to R150 at Webtickets.