Gardens to glow in dazzle of lights

Durban — Get ready for another enchanting experience as preparations are under way for the Trail of Lights set to take place at the Durban Botanic Gardens from December 8 to January 13. Themed “Garden Glow”, the technical crew behind the festive exhibition are promising “a radiant spectacle that showcases the beauty of the Gardens”, says event organiser Alene Naidoo.

“There’ll be the annual favourites, but we have loads of new displays that promise to surprise and delight our regulars,” says Naidoo. In addition, the historical gardens are also a cause for celebration, as next year marks 175 years since their establishment. Visitors can wander along the trail or take a detour, to find a surprise around every corner.

The Trail of Lights offers a variety of entertainment and live music each evening, festive characters and live ‘selfie spots’ across the gardens, two food gardens offering a wide selection of food and drink, and the opportunity to take a photo with Santa in Santa’s Grotto and share your holiday wishes with him. There is the option of having your face painted, playing a game or finding the Grinch while supporting various worthy causes at Santa’s Workshop. You could mail your Christmas Wish List at the North Pole and do your last-minute festive shopping.

Popular attraction Paws and Claus is back on December 10, 13 and 14, when visitors can bring along their ‘fur kids’ (dogs only). Ticket sales from these evenings go to Feeding the Furballs. Tickets are R50 per pet, when booked with a full-paying adult ticket. Ticket prices range from R70 to R90, depending on the time you visit, and they are available through Webtickets and select Pick n Pay outlets or at the door, subject to availability, at R120 (card payments only). They are limited, so early booking is advised.