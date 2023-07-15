Having shivered through a cold week, Saffers can turn to a beloved comfort food, sausage and mash. Food blogger Nagi, who promotes creating good food with everyday, inexpensive ingredients, writes on her website recipetineats.com/recipes/ that “the onion gravy is what really makes this sausage recipe”.

“Onions not only add flavour, they also bulk up the gravy so you can really pile it on and smother the sausages. The only sausages I do not recommend using are lean sausages because they won’t drop enough juices and fat to make a truly tasty gravy.” Ingredients ½ tbs oil

8 sausages of choice 1 large onion, halved and finely sliced (yellow, white or brown) 2 garlic cloves, minced

30g flour (plain) 500ml beef stock/broth ¼ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper Method Cook sausages: Heat oil in a large skillet/frying pan over medium high heat. Add sausages and cook, turning, until browned as much as possible all over and cooked through. Cook time will differ depending on sausage size. Remove sausages onto a plate. Turn heat down to medium.

2 tbs oil remaining: You need about 2 tbs oil left in the skillet. If you have much less, add a bit of butter or oil. Saute onion and garlic: Add onion and garlic, cook until golden brown – about 4 minutes. Cook off flour for 2 minutes: Add flour and mix through. Then cook, stirring constantly for 2 minutes.

Gradually add beef stock: Add about ¾ cup of beef broth and mix into the onion so it becomes a sludge. Then add remaining beef broth and mix until combined. If it's lumpy, use a whisk to help make it smooth. Thicken gravy: Simmer, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes until the gravy thickens but is slightly thinner than you want – it will thicken more as you serve it. Season: Add salt and pepper. Stir, taste, then add more salt if you want.