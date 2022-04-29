Celebrate this Mother’s Day with a delicious lunch buffet

Durban – Crocworld is inviting you to celebrate Mother’s day in style. Its Fish Eagle Cafe is hosting a special lunch buffet which promises gourmet food, great ocean views and an incredible family day out. Fish Eagle Cafe’s Executive chef, Morne Van Zyl, said it was set to be an fun-packed event.

“It is wonderful that we are able to welcome back guests for a proper Mother’s Day celebration on our beautiful wraparound deck. “We’ve planned a delicious buffet menu to treat all those special mothers to a memorable lunch time feast, and with winter approaching, this is also the perfect time to relax on our deck and catch sight of migrating whales,” said Van Zyl. Crocworld is inviting you to celebrate Mother’s Day this Sunday. The three-course lunch buffet starts with a selection of delicious eats, including deep fried Basa fish, creamy mussel and white wine pot, Cajun chicken liver pate, salads, home-baked breads and cheese and fruit platters.

Diners will then have a main course of slow roasted beef, flame grilled lemon and herb chicken fillets and an assortment of vegetable options topped off with delectable desserts such as mixed berry cheesecake, apple tart, ice cream with English toffee or Bar One sauce, and a tropical fruit salad. The Fish Eagle Café is also hosting a fun Cocktail Saturday on 7 May from 4pm to 7pm. The Fish Eagle Cafe is also hosting a fun cocktail evening on May 7 from 4pm to 7pm and guests can take in the views while enjoying live music and sipping on a colourful selection of cocktails, such as strawberry and passion fruit daiquiris, pina coladas, mojitos, raspberry and dragon fruit vodka spritzers, and blueberry and vanilla vodka spritzers The Mother’s Day lunch is on May 8 from 11.30am to 3pm and costs R195 or R95 for children U10. Bookings are essential. Call 083 658 7073 or email [email protected]

