Come live your heritage and win

Durban - What better way to celebrate Heritage Day than with our CraftFest? Brought to you by the “Independent on Saturday” and the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market, CraftFest is a fun family day out in the country, celebrating great food, great craft drinks and great craft. The festival runs at the Shongweni Market site from 10am until late.

This year, we are encouraging people to live their heritage, so, come dressed up and there will be great prizes to be won. Keeping with the heritage theme, we will have the braai fires roaring. There’s a feast of food, from authentic Indian curries and boerewors rolls, to Turkish breakfasts and Moroccan lamb on the spit. African cuisine, pizzas, and plant-based food all feature. Pink leather boots from Kincade the Brand CraftFest is your chance to taste some of South Africa’s top craft beers and ciders, or meet the people who brew them. Several gin and craft distilleries have been invited and offer exciting cocktails and mixers. Or taste the latest SA bubblies in our Champagne Bar.

Then, there are the crafters themselves. Browse craft toys, crochet items, fitness apparel, jewellery, leather products, thrifted clothing, African curios, ladies clothing, furniture, vintage décor, home décor and accessories like bags, hats and glasses. Among interesting options is Ottercat Clothing, with its loud, zany and really cool windbreaker-type raincoats. These are water repellent and windproof and made for all ages and sizes. Your raincoat has never looked this funky. Also of interest is Martin Fitchet’s Recline on Wine. He crafts furniture out of wine barrels.

Leather goods feature at CraftFest. BlueBerry Bush design and sell a range of ladies sandals and belts. The style is fun and fashionable, with some sparkle in every range and styles to suit every taste. New to CraftFest is Dylan Kincade’s Kincade the Brand which specialises in handmade leather bags, laptop bags, men’s and women’s shoes and even guitar straps. If, after you’ve tried various craft beers, you want to try to make your own, Adrian Ryley’s Beerbros is on hand to offer advice, and everything you need to brew at home. From grains, hops and yeasts, to kettles and stills and even bottling, it’s all at your fingertips. Some of South Africa’s finest musicians have been booked for CraftFest. Durban artist Tyler di Domenico is a loop pedal artist with a love for the blues while The Black Lapels need little introduction to CraftFest regulars. Pietermaritzburg’s four-piece band, The Zambucks, are a new addition, while electronic outfit Veranda Panda make their distinctive music.

Children can have fun in our dedicated kids zone, and all the rides, jumping castles and slides are free. All parents have to do is sign an indemnity form and the child will get an armband allowing entry to the rides. All rides are manned but parental supervision is required. Booking is from Quicket. Tickets are R180 adults, children over 12 R90, and children 4 to 12 R50. Adult tickets include a free CraftFest glass. There are early bird tickets available for R150. Get yours today while stocks last. WIN WIN WIN Two families can win CraftFest tickets for two adults and two children. To enter, SMS, IOSCraft followed by your full name and email address to 33258. The competition closes at 9am on Monday, September 18. SMSes are charged at R1.50. Terms and conditions apply.