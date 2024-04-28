Durban panto king arrested for child porn

Durban — An international investigation is under way into the alleged criminal dealings of Durban entertainer Anthony Stonier who was jailed after his arrest on charges related to child pornography this week. Pantomime king Anthony Clive Stonier, a veteran in the local entertainment industry, was arrested in a dramatic morning raid on his Glenwood home on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the arrest, adding that a second man, from Malvern, was arrested the next day and an Umbilo man had been arrested on an earlier unspecified date. “The SAPS Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) unit, KZN police and the US Department of Homeland Security arrested Stonier for the possession, distribution, accessing, downloading, facilitating, viewing and manufacturing of child pornography. The arrest was executed by the newly appointed head of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigation Service,” said Mathe. “The 58-year-old entertainer is the 12th person to be arrested during these ongoing operations.

“Hundreds of images and videos of children were seized from his devices by the on-scene forensic investigator. Included were chats with a previous accused arrested in Umbilo. The chats contained, among other things, information relating to boys who are available for sexual favours at (the) price of R2 500 and that a willing buyer has the choice of them being drugged or not,” Mathe said. On Wednesday, a 62-year-old Malvern man was arrested for the possession, distribution, accessing, downloading, facilitation, viewing and manufacturing of child pornography. Mathe said thousands of child pornography images were seized. “Investigators were shocked by the atrocious images of prepubescent children being sexually abused found on the suspects’ devices.

“During the Malvern operation, the Department of Social Development assisted the team with the removal of two children aged 6 years and 4 months who were living on the same property,” she said. Witnesses say at least 15 officers, some local and others with “foreign” accents, intercepted Stonier as he made his way down the stairs leading from his flat in Cato Road. Officers took him back inside his home where they spent several hours before he was taken to the Umbilo police station.

Court records confirm that Stonier was arrested on Tuesday and made his first appearance in Court 8 in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The court docket states he was remanded in custody and that his next appearance would be on Tuesday. Stonier, who has featured in at least 20 pantomimes in Durban over the years, lives above the popular coffee haunt, The Coffee Tree, which opens at 6am. Clients had already lined up to get their caffeine fix when they noticed numerous law enforcement officers had gathered nearby.

Sandi Thomson told the Independent on Saturday that she arrived midway through the drama. Thomson gave this publication an account of what she saw and heard from the onlookers at the scene. “The (investigators) were waiting for him to come downstairs (and) when he came out the flat they grabbed him and he was taken back up.

“They were in the flat for about four hours, (there was) a lot of coming and going during that time. There seemed to be a few different ‘teams’ of people,” she said. Thomson confirmed other reports that “foreigners” were part of the arresting team. She said a car with “diplomatic (number) plates” and people with “American accents” formed part of the enforcement team. “Then a person with search warrants, a few people with shirts with ‘homeland’ on them, mostly women, they seemed to be collecting evidence. There were at least 15 people in total,” she said.

As news of Stonier’s arrest reverberated through Durban’s close-knit entertainment community this week, many struggled to marry the flamboyant actor they had known for many years with the man who was charged. He has racked up multiple awards as an actor, singer, composer and pianist during his career, including Durban Theatre Awards and a Vita Award. From Peter Pan to Count(ess) Dracula!, Frank’n’Stein and Alice in Wonderland, Stonier has graced various stages with his pantomimes and one-man shows. An entertainment writer referred to Stonier’s legs, which are often seen in heels and hose during his shows, as “a world heritage site”.