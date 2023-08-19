Festival to celebrate and nurture nature

Durban - Live deeply and tread lightly: that’s the message from a variety of environmental activists who want to share their love of nature and encourage more people to protect it. Breathe Conservation director Billi-Jean Parker said the festival aimed to bring people together who love the environment “as much as we do. It’s a celebration of land and sea and how we as humans fit into the picture. It’s also an opportunity to explore aspects of nature that you might be curious about.”

A wildlife film-maker for 15 years, Parker said she usually made documentaries for Discovery and National Geographic, and found that the ocean space was not highlighted as much as animals. “Our key intention is to share a love of the ocean and educate people about our ocean environment and the hazards of plastic pollution. Our key message is: ‘Live deeply, tread lightly.’ “In my spare time, I try to do as much advocacy as possible for the ocean, and that is what led to joining Breathe Conservation – that’s their entire ethos. I have been a part of their organisation since 2021. Breathe Conservation also hosts monthly snorkelling and clean-up days, which is another way to educate and inform about the ocean,” she said.

Non-profit organisation Breathe Conservation will host the second edition of the Trees & Seas Festival at the Scout Camp in Burman Bush in Morningside and Bridgevale Park in Durban North from September 1 to 10. Parker said the event was part of a global group of blue communities working to highlight the importance of protecting trees and seas. During the festival, there will be talks from various environmental organisations. The first talk will be from Babalo Mpaka of the KZN Sharks Board, who will perform a shark dissection to show the effects of plastic on our marine environment and also speak on the sharks that live on the east coastline.

Other topics include: a short film session that reveals the disconnect between the global fishing industry practices and local communities actively working to mitigate its detrimental impact; a presentation and discussion about food waste and how we can do better; a chance to discover and learn about the moon and the stars; and a presentation on waves, currents, tides and storms. There is also a night walk (booking – at [email protected] – is essential for this) through Burman Bush to see nocturnal animals going about their business. Enjoy a close-up, touchy-feely experience of creepy, crawly, spiny and bumpy wildlife from our ocean’s rocky shore.