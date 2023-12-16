Durban oenophiles are in good hands after two of the city’s brightest stars walked off with the accolades at the prestigious Inter Hotel Challenge (IHC) this year. It was a happy hour for Nkanyiso Zikhali from the Oyster Box who was named the 2023 IHC Wine Steward of the Year and will be jetting off to Amsterdam as part of his prize.

Londeka Mkhize from the Beverly Hills Hotel also drank to success at the event where she was named The Most Up & Coming Wine Steward and winner of The Wonga Award. She earned an International Hotel School online bursary worth R30 000. Zikhali and Mkhize were up against stiff competition as entrants came from 26 hotel chains and boutique establishments in major metropoles and other top tourist destinations. Participants included wine stewards and mixologists, chefs and pastry chefs, bakers, baristas and concierges.

Millicent Maroga, corporate affairs director for lead sponsor Heineken Beverages said: “The Challenge is structured to fast-track training in hotel and restaurant services. That raises hospitality standards, expands job creation, and promotes economic inclusion. “It’s an opportunity for sponsors to cultivate brand ambassadors and helps South Africa to offer local and international tourists a world-class experience, enhancing the country’s competitiveness as a travel destination.” In the Netherlands, Zikhali – who also took honours in the Best Cocktail category – will spend time at the renowned SAAM restaurant known for its blend of Dutch and South African cuisine.

He also clinched bursaries from the Sommeliers’ Academy and South African Sommeliers Association (SASA). “The Netherlands is a key source of international tourists for our country. What better way than to experience how they pair their wine and food at home and learn about the wines to which they are exposed?” said Maroga. Nkanyiso Zikhali of the Oyster Box with his awards naming him IHC Wine Steward of the Year. Supplied. ZIKHALI’S WINNING COCKTAIL.

Amarula Banana Brûlée 37.5ml Amarula Cream 25ml Cape to Rio cane

25ml salted caramel purée 25ml caramelised banana purée 25ml pouring cream

Garnish: Banana slices, skewered Glass: Coupè Pour Amarula, cane, salted caramel and banana purée into a cocktail shaker with cream over ice and shake well to combine.

If you’d like to add a chocolate drizzle, carefully pour a thin stream of chocolate syrup around the inside top of your pre-chilled glass. Strain, pour into cocktail glass, garnish with brûléed banana slices. Nkanyiso Zikhali from the Oyster Box also took the prize for the best cocktail at the 2023 Inter Hotel Challenge with his Amarula Banana Brûlée. Supplied. OTHER WINNING COCKTAILS.

Marula Magic from Lucian Hendricks, Mount Nelson, Cape Town 50ml Amarula Cream 20ml Frangelico liqueur

15ml Kahlua liqueur 15ml Avanti Espresso shot Garnish: Dark chocolate and gold dust disk

Glass: Coupè Chill the serving glass before starting the cocktail. Add all ingredients to a shaker that is half-filled with ice and shake for 10-12 seconds before straining it into the serving glass. Add garnish and enjoy as an aperitif or a digestif cocktail. Heinecruz by Ashley Klassen, Queen Victoria Hotel & Manor House Waterfront

50ml Cruz Vintage Black Vodka 20ml fresh squeezed LemonGold juice 30ml homemade garden lemon geranium simple syrup

1 g green food colourant 30ml egg white Garnish: Edible red star, lime zest

Glass: Coupè Fill the glass with ice to serve chilled. Add all ingredients to a shaker. Top off shaker with lots of ice. Close and give short hard shake. Empty serving glass of ice and excess water. Single strain into glass. Lightly rim glass with lime and add star.