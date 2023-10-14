Oh my gourd, a hippo-sized pumpkin

Los Angeles ‒ A monster pumpkin weighing the same as a hippopotamus has claimed the world record for the mightiest gourd -- and bagged its grower a $30 000 (R570 000) prize. Travis Gienger squashed the competition with his enormous fruit weighing in at an improbable 1 247kg at the Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival in California this week.

An orange-shirted Gienger punched the air and offered hugs all round after the weigh-in, as Queen’s “We Are The Champions” blasted out, as seen in video from the event. The contest, in its 50th year, pits growers of mega-gourds from all over North America against each other to see who can produce the biggest berry. Gienger, from Minnesota, bagged a new world record in the process, besting an Italian effort from 2021 which tipped the scales at 1 226kg, organisers said.