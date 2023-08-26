On Heritage Day we’re lighting the fires and you’d better get dressed up

Durban - On Heritage Day we bring you our second CraftFest for the year, and what better way to celebrate than to come dressed in your best heritage gear. There will be prizes for those who pull out all the stops Brought to you by the Independent on Saturday and the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market, CraftFest is a fun family day out in the country celebrating great food, great craft drinks and great craft. The festival runs from 10am until late at the Shongweni Market site.

The array of food on offer is a feast, from authentic Indian curries, to boerewors rolls, to Turkish breakfasts and Moroccan lamb on the spit. African cuisine, pizzas, and plant-based food all feature. That Brewing Co's Paul Ten Hoorn Boer and Sam Clark serve beers to Nazmira Khan and Vaughn Bennet at CraftFest. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) But this year, we’re going to light the fires, especially for Heritage Day. Whether you call it a braai or shisanyama, meat cooked on the coals is a common heritage theme to many of us and adds to the sharing. CraftFest is your chance to taste some of South Africa’s top craft beers and ciders, or meet the people who brew them. Plus there will be a number of gin and craft distilleries invited, offering an array of new flavours or exciting cocktails and mixers. Or get sophisticated and taste the latest SA bubblies in our Champagne Bar.

We have booked some of South Africa’s finest musicians for CraftFest. Durban artist Tyler di Domenico is a loop pedal artist with a love for the blues, folk, indie and anything that tickles his fancy, while rock outfit The Black Lapels need little introduction to CraftFest regulars. Pietermaritzburg’s 4-piece band The Zambucks are new to CraftFest, delivering a fun, melodic gig, while electronic outfit Veranda Panda make their distinctive music with machines and a violin, vocals, and raps. And that’s just for starters, there’s more to come. Sindiswe Mthethwa and Busisekile Shelembe of Pretty Drinks serve Jayme Thompson and Kristan Roy at CraftFest. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) There’s a lot to entertain the children in our dedicated kids’ zone. All the rides and jumping castles and slides are free ‒ all parents have to do is sign an indemnity form and the child will get an armband allowing entry to the rides. All rides are manned but parental supervision is still required. There is also the train that regularly chugs its way through the market to the delight of many children ‒ and adults. Christine Standeaven of the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market encouraged people to bring the whole family. “The focus of CraftFest is on bringing families together, so we have made sure that there is something for everyone. Enjoy a fun-filled day with amazing local cuisine, live music, craft beverages and kids’ activities. Explore the new tastes and flavours we will be showcasing,” she said.