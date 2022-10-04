R22m statues of Madiba and Tambo: made in China and sailing home

The two controversial R22m statues of former president Nelson Mandela and former ANC leader Oliver Tambo to stand at the Durban City Hall were scheduled to sail from China on Tuesday. The disfigured elephant statue beside the freeway leading to Warwick Triangle. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) eThekwini Municipality spokesman Msawakhe Mayisela told the Independent on Saturday on Tuesday that, all going well, they would spend four weeks on the high seas and a further two awaiting clearance at Durban Harbour.

“However, this is dependent upon many factors,” he said, adding that the Ukraine war could contribute to their possible delay, along with congestion at Durban’s port. He added that they would be erected once they had been cleared. On the topic of other controversial statues – those of the elephants by Andries Botha at Warwick Triangle, one in a state of disrepair – Mayisela said the city had engaged its security management unit to devise a plan for their immediate protection.

“The City has negotiated with the artist concerned in order to deal with the legal issue which is associated with the statues,” he added. One has been badly vandalised. He said a plan was in place to move them to a more secure place, “once all engagements with the artist are completed and all other outstanding legal matters are ironed out or resolved”.

Opposition parties have voiced their dismay at statues costing the city huge amounts of money when there was such a huge need to improve service delivery. Another statue in the news is the new, 12-metre representation of King Shaka, erected at King Shaka International Airport to replace a previous one criticised for not looking enough like a warrior king, and also by Botha. It is to be unveiled on a date yet to be announced. The Independent on Saturday