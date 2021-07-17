Urgent need for animal food in unrest ravaged KZN

ALREADY hard-hit by Covid restrictions on fund-raising efforts, organisations with animals in their care now face an even more desperate time as food supply chains are cut. Last week, the IOS reported that KZN SPCAs and the Yellowwood Park-based Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (Crow) needed help urgently.

This week, eThekwini Municipality also appealed for help as food stocks for uMgeni Bird Park and Mitchell Park Zoo were running out. “The eThekwini Municipality is calling on members of the public to donate perishable food items, vegetables and other food to help sustain the animals at the zoo and bird park,” the city said. “The city is grateful to the public who have already donated items and encourages further donations.”

Donations can be dropped off at: • The uMgeni Bird Park security gate at 490 Riverside Road in Umgeni. Alternatively, the public can call 082 498 4418. • The Parks District Office at 10 Ferndale Road, Morningside, or call 082 498 4418.