Monday, April 29, 2024

Win a Chilla Nathi Cookout Experience

The Chilla Nathi Cooking Experience is coming to Gold Circle for the Independent on Saturday Drill Hall Stakes Race Day on Saturday, May 4 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse.

Published Apr 27, 2024

Share

Five lucky readers stand a chance to win double tickets to the Chilla Nathi Cook-Out Experience at the Independent on Saturday Drill Hall Stakes Race Day on Saturday, May 4 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. To enter, SMS TIOSChilla followed by your name and surname to 33256 by Tuesday, April 30. Ts & Cs apply.

An unforgettable culinary journey awaits as Chilla Nathi Concepts collaborates with Gold Circle and the Independent on Saturday to bring you the Chilla Nathi Cookout Experience at the prestigious Gold Circle’s Champions Season Race on May 4.

What to Expect:

Gourmet Dishes: Indulge your taste buds in a plethora of creative gourmet dishes prepared by top chefs and food artisans. From tantalising mains to delectable desserts, there’s something to satisfy every craving.

Street Food Extravaganza: Immerse yourself in the vibrant street food scene with a diverse array of flavours from around the world. From mouthwatering burgers to spicy tacos, experience the best of street food culture.

Live Entertainment: Groove to the beats of live music performances by local artists, creating the perfect ambience for a day of fun and relaxation. Whether you’re a fan of jazz, hip-hop or Afrobeat, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Kiddies Entertainment: Keep the little ones entertained with a range of kid-friendly activities, including face painting, games, and interactive workshops. Watch their faces light up with joy as they explore the dedicated kiddies’ area.

Ticket Information: Tickets for the Chilla Nathi Cookout Experience are available at R80 online at Webtickets or any PnP Stores; and R100 at the gate before 3pm.

Independent on Saturday

Related Topics:

Foodies