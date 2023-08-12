Editor’s Note: Dreaming of a Porsche, and in the pink (sushi)

Letting you in on a secret here: my dream car is a manual Porsche 911. Jason Woosey (nice guy ‒ how I hate him!) got to drive not just one, but FOUR variants at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England. See the Motoring page for his impressions.

Further back in today’s edition is a tribute to the musician known as Rodriguez, who readers of a certain age will remember. Failing to crack the charts in his US homeland, he became popular in South Africa and later the subject of an award-winning documentary. In Personal Finance, Martin Hesse looks at why Scandinavians are the happiest people on earth, despite paying the highest taxes, while Ruan Jooste examines why the auditing profession is suffering from a trust deficit. And Brett Ladouce takes us through why it is important to think carefully before filling out nomination forms for retirement benefits. What appears to be a simple process actually requires careful consideration for the desired results to be achieved.

Another must-read today is Wendy Jasson da Costa’s interview with Dr Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka (Page 7), who survived Idi Amin to become Uganda’s first wildlife vet. We also have an extract from her book. Fish, or cow? You decide. Frank Chemaly samples pink and green sushi at a new establishment (Page 6), and Duncan Guy remembers a trip to what was then Zaire on Page 5. With the local and English football leagues having resumed hostilities, and the Women’s World Cup still under way, turn to the sports pages for previews of all the weekend action.