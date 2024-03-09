R250m system demands big results

Durban — There is much to recommend Durban, and the eThekwini district as a whole, including warm weather, a long coastline, a vibrant food scene, and a variety of entertainment and nightlife. However, the current municipal strike has served to emphasise the City’s shortcomings in vital areas of service provision including water and power supplies, refuse removal, and sewage handling and disposal.

But with the city being named the country’s murder capital at one point last year, highlighted by the murders of rapper AKA and a friend in the heart of the party district, and residents being beset with hijackings, home invasions and robberies, crime prevention is also a priority. The acquisition of a smart policing solution for the metro police is a step in the right direction, and the initiative’s smooth path through the executive committee and full council shows that parties are cognisant of residents’ desire to live and play in safe surroundings. Coming in at a cost of more than R250 million and be rolled out over three years, it would be fair to expect dramatic, positive results in return, and the City’s assertion that the system’s effects would start to be felt in six months is reassuring.

We expect fair value in return for the considerable investment, and trust that opposition parties will closely monitor spending patterns, including the promised reduction in overtime costs the system will bring. Some of the money is to be spent on body and dash cameras for the police, which will address police corruption, incompetence and misbehaviour, and hopefully result in better outcomes in court. Where many other initiatives have failed, perhaps technology will succeed, but success is still dependent on those operating the technology.