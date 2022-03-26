Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Win Sharks tickets

Published 1h ago

Share

10 lucky readers can win four tickets each to the United Rugby Championship game between Cell C Sharks and Dragons on Friday, April 1 at 7.30 pm at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium.

To enter, SMS TIOSSharks followed by your full name and email address to 33258. Competition closes at noon on Tuesday, March 29.

Story continues below Advertisment

SMSes are charged at R1.50. Terms and Conditions apply. Please note: you need to be fully vaccinated to stand a chance of winning.

The Independent on Saturday

Related Topics:

RugbySharks

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello