Tamia and Andile Mpisane expecting their second child: ‘I can’t wait to meet you my love’

One thing about socialite Tamia Mpisane’s fans - their senses are on high alert and they notice everything. Tamia is the wife of Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane; soccer player, musician and the son of the wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and on Monday she shared the news that her family is growing.

“Blessed by the grace of God… Made from love, with love, to love. I can’t wait to meet you my love,” she captioned the picture that showed off her growing belly. This is the couple's second child. Last year, they welcomed a baby daughter, Miaandy. Mpisane has two other children with his former partner ‘The Masked Singer’ detective and Durban DJ Sithelo Shozi.

Tamia and Andile tied the knot in December 2021 when Andile arranged for a surprise engagement and wedding ceremony, shocking many. The couple signed their marriage certificate in the presence of their family and friends after Andile proposed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamia Mpisane (@tamia_mpisane) The young couple continue growing in strength and in numbers as soon they will be a family of four. “My family tree is growing ❤️” commented proud granny Mam’Mkhize. Her celebrity friends, such as Ayanda Thabethe, Somizi Mhlongo, Blue Mbombo, Londie London, Kefilwe Mabote and Mihlali Ndamase showered Tamia with congratulatory messages. Some were singing about how they knew she was expecting.