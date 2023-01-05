That’s so gross! TikToker surprises her partner with positive pregnancy test by sticking it in his mouth

Women have been coming up with really creative ways to tell their partners that they are pregnant. From cute teddies wrapped up and holding positive pregnancy tests to the good old one box within another box with layers of surprises revealing the test in the last box.

Of course, there are people out there who are always trying to be different. We all know by now that different doesn’t automatically mean good. When this TikTok user revealed how she let her partner know that she’s pregnant, the general response was “eeuw” rather than “aahh”.

Mother-to-be Taylor Watson shared a video, which has gone viral with more than 750K views, of her surprising her partner with the news of her being pregnant. In the video you see the content creator walking towards her man holding out a positive Clearblue pregnancy test and then telling him that she wants to check his temperature. She then proceeds to place the pregnancy test stick under his tongue.

“Okay, what does it say?” she asks as he pulls it out. “You’re pregnant!” is his oh-so-excited response. #goals #fyp ♬ original sound - Taylor Watson @taylormakesvideos Sweetest pregnancy reveal! ❤️ #couple For those who haven’t taken a pregnancy test, let me inform you that in order to do so, you actually have to urinate on the stick to do the test.

This of course means that she placed a urinated-on stick in the man’s mouth. How gross is THAT?! TikTok users are just as shocked at what she did.

“You peed on that stick, gross,” commented one. “Hah, I think everyone is thinking the same thing… it’s peed on” said another. “That means she just peed on it,” said another.