Bride-to-be wants her fiancé to remove his braces so he doesn’t ruin the wedding pictures

While the memories of your wedding might start to fade, the wedding photos will always be a reminder of the day. This is why many bridal couples don’t hesitate to spend a small fortune on a good wedding photographer and why they are so set on getting everything just right on the day.

All the months of stress and planning leading up to the wedding are all about getting that perfect shot. We’ve heard of those bridezillas who expect their bridesmaids to change their hair colour for the wedding. Or the bride who dictates to her guests what they should wear on the day. If it’s not going to look good in the photographs then it has to be changed or removed.

This bride-to-be is expecting her fiancé to remove his braces because they will ruin the wedding pictures. She took to the AITA group on Reddit to ask users if she is an a*****e for asking him to do so. She explained that her 25-year-old fiancé, who didn’t want to get braces as a teenager, was now refusing to remove them for their wedding day.

“The issue is that our wedding was supposed to be coming up soon, but now I plan to postpone till my fiancé gets rid of his braces. I have nothing against him wearing braces. I even encouraged him to get them to finally fix his bad teeth, but did you ever (hear) of a groom wearing braces in his wedding photos? I don't think so,” explains the bride-to-be. “I thought my fiancé would be understanding, but instead he got mad at me and accused me of being ashamed of him. That's obviously not true, I just want our wedding photos to be as aesthetically pleasing as possible and that's why I want to postpone our wedding till his braces come off.” “He ended up saying that if I postpone the wedding now I might as well just call it off altogether, which I think is incredibly unfair of him to do, but maybe I should (not have) insisted on this issue either.”

So is she an a*****e? Most Reddit users think so. Here’s what some had to say. “YTA. I blame this on social media. Everybody is obsessed with appearances because of ‘the photo’. It’s toxic and OP needs to grow up. A wedding is about celebrating the beginning of your married life with the partner that you love. It’s not about the f****** photo for your Instagram,” commented one user.