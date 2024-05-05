Acsa issues warning after German man arrested over attempted human trafficking

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) issued a warning to all would-be traffickers that South Africa is not open to their illicit business practices after a German man was arrested while boarding a flight to Croatia at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg attempting to traffic two Madagascan women. According to an IOL report the suspect was arrested on Tuesday after they were intercepted by Border Management Authority (BMA) as they attempted to board a flight to Croatia on April 19 with fraudulent passports.

“The man, 56-year-old Joachim Will, appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of trafficking in persons and fraud. He was remanded in custody until a formal bail application,” said the Acsa statement issued on Saturday. According to Acsa, the suspect was arrested by a joint police team led by the West Rand Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation, working with Interpol, crime intelligence and Gauteng's Provincial Border Policing. He was intercepted while trying to board a flight to Croatia with the two Madagascan women, aged 32 and 29, said the statement.

“The women were allegedly recruited through a dating site and lured with a promise of employment. They were found in possession of fraudulent Italian passports,” said Acsa. Group executive of Enterprise Security at ACSA Mzwandile Petros congratulated the various law-enforcement agencies involved in making the arrests. “The apprehension was made possible because of the increased co-operation between law-enforcement agencies and the security team at ACSA,” said Petros.