ActionSA announces Makhosi Khoza’s replacement for eThekwini council slot

DURBAN - Two days after announcing the axing of Dr Makhosi Khoza as their member and councillor, ActionSA has confirmed that Busi Radebe will be the party’s new councillor in eThekwini Municipality. ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Musa Kubheka made the announcement on Thursday, adding that the decision was taken by the provincial executive committee on Tuesday.

He described Radebe as an individual with a deep passion and commitment for service delivery needs for residents of eThekwini, expressing confidence that she would do her best in the position. “ActionSA is confident that Busi will be an excellent councillor who will serve the residents of eThekwini with distinction. We have full confidence in her ability to represent the party within the eThekwini council,” said Kubheka. According to the chairperson, Radebe’s qualifications from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and University of South Africa, coupled with her experience at local government, make her an ideal candidate to represent the party at eThekwini council.

Speaking to The Mercury, Radebe said she was excited with the new responsibility given to her by the party’s leadership. She committed herself to putting the interests of the eThekwini residents first and to be loyal to the party principles. ALSO READ: – Ousted Makhosi Khoza accused of collusion to topple ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba

