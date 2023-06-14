Alleged Chatsworth drug dealer caught with crack cocaine, heroin capsules to appear in court

Durban – Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) members from the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, Durban Metro Police and Crime Intelligence arrested a 30-year-old suspect for dealing in drugs on Powerline Street in Chatsworth on Tuesday. Provincial Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said members received information about drug-dealing activities in the area and an intelligence-driven operation was conducted.

“Police swooped on the suspect’s premises and he tried to escape through the bathroom window but was apprehended,” he said. According to Mhlongo, the suspect was found in possession of crack cocaine and heroin capsules to the street value of about R21 800. “Police also seized R880 cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime,” he said.

Mhlongo said the man was charged with dealing in drugs and is expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. R880 seized from an alleged drug dealer on Powerline Street in Chatsworth. Picture: Hawks

Heroin capsules seized from an alleged drug dealer on Powerline Street in Chatsworth. Picture: Hawks In April, The Mercury reported that two suspected drug dealers were arrested at a residence on Laughton Drive in the Glenashley area of Durban North after a sheriff had gone to the property. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were found in possession of a substance suspected to be cocaine, pink crystals, six firearms and firearm parts as well as a large sum of money.