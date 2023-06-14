Alleged Chatsworth drug dealer caught with crack cocaine, heroin capsules to appear in court

Durban – Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) members from the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, Durban Metro Police and Crime Intelligence arrested a 30-year-old suspect for dealing in drugs on Powerline Street in Chatsworth on Tuesday.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said members received information about drug-dealing activities in the area and an intelligence-driven operation was conducted.
“Police swooped on the suspect’s premises and he tried to escape through the bathroom window but was apprehended,” he said.
According to Mhlongo, the suspect was found in possession of crack cocaine and heroin capsules to the street value of about R21 800.
“Police also seized R880 cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime,” he said.
Mhlongo said the man was charged with dealing in drugs and is expected to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
In April, The Mercury reported that two suspected drug dealers were arrested at a residence on Laughton Drive in the Glenashley area of Durban North after a sheriff had gone to the property.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were found in possession of a substance suspected to be cocaine, pink crystals, six firearms and firearm parts as well as a large sum of money.
In the report, Netshiunda said a sheriff had gone to the premises to attach certain items within the property and, after he identified himself, the suspects refused to open the gate. The suspects then started loading bags into a vehicle.
Upon realising that one of the suspects was armed, the sheriff notified the police, who responded swiftly.
“During a subsequent search of a vehicle, police found suspected drugs stashed inside a bag, one rifle, two automatic shotguns, two pistols, a home-made pistol, ammunition of various calibre, as well as firearm parts. The recovered drugs have an estimated street value of R1 600 000,” said Netshiunda in the report.