Beachfront revamp moving along with Durban Beach Café set to open its doors in October

Durban - The Durban Beach Café, formerly known as Circus Circus Beach Café restaurant, is undergoing renovations and is set to open its doors in October. In a Mercury report earlier this month, eThekwini Municipality announced that leisure businesses including Bike and Bean, Circus Circus restaurant and Minitown on the promenade would make way for new entities.

The report said the new entertainment and leisure ventures were expected to emerge with a total investment of R200m. In the City’s weekly bulletin, released on Wednesday, Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the municipality had grand plans for the beachfront, which would soon boast upmarket developments that formed an integral part of the City’s Proactive Land Release Strategy. “Along North Beach, we are giving Circus Circus, Bike and Bean, and Minitown a major facelift,” he said.

Bike and Bean, the City said, would transform into North Beach Lifestyle while Circus Circus was being renovated into a fusion of Africanism and Art Deco and would be named Durban Beach Café. “The anticipated opening for this venue is October, and it will create 45 jobs after construction,” it said. The bulletin said the Minitown site would be a mixed-use hotel development that would encompass arts and crafts, kiosks for small businesses, retail spaces, a salon and spa, as well as dining.