Durban suspects to appear in court for faking death to claim R6.5m from insurance

DURBAN - Two suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Regional Court for insurance fraud after a policyholder, with the beneficiary, faked his death to claim life insurance. Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations(Hawks) spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the insurance fraud incident took place in Durban.

Mhlongo said it was alleged that the 33-year-old suspect applied for R6.5 million life cover with one of the insurance companies in February 2020. “Three months later, the 45-year-old beneficiary submitted a claim alleging that the insured person is dead,” he said. However, Mhlongo said the insurance company ‘smelt a rat’ and investigated the matter.

“It was discovered that the supposed departed person was alive, and a case of fraud was reported at Berea police station,” he said. He said the case docket was allocated to the Hawks team from the Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for further handling. Mhlongo said both suspects were served with summons on May 10.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on July 5, 2022.