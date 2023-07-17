On this day in history, July 17

Significant and interesting snippets of news, with a South African angle, from this day in history 1453 End of the 100 Years War between England and France (it actually lasted 116).

1836 The Doncaster is wrecked west of Cape Agulhas and is lost with all hands. 1878 Nqwiliso, tribal chief of West Pondoland and eldest son of Ndamase, signs a treaty, ceding sovereign rights and shipping in the Umzimvubu River mouth to the Cape. 1917 Under mounting pressure, Britain’s King George V renounces all his German connections and changes the royal family’s name from the alien Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to the more acceptable Windsor. Anti-German feeling was running particularly high at the time with German Gotha bombers pounding England and killing civilians. When he heard the news, German leader Kaiser Wilhelm, a man apparently blessed with a sense of humour despite all his difficulties, is said to have suggested that Shakespeare’s play, The Merry Wives of Windsor should be renamed The Merry Wives of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.

1918 Russia’s deposed Czar Nicholas II, his wife and their children are murdered by Bolsheviks. 1944 Two ammunition ships explode in Port Chicago, California, killing 320 people.

1945 The main leaders of the Allied nations, Winston Churchill, Harry Truman and Joseph Stalin, meet in Potsdam to decide the future of a defeated Germany. 1950 The SABC introduces the first national news service in the country. 1955 Disneyland is opened by Walt Disney in Anaheim, California.

1996 A Boeing 747 explodes off Long Island, New York, killing all 230 on board. 1998 A Papua New Guinea earthquake triggers a tsunami, which kills 2 700 people. 2007 An Airbus crashes upon landing during rain in São Paulo, Brazil, killing 199 people.

2014 A Malaysia Airlines plane is shot down over Ukraine by a Buk surface-to-air missile launched from pro-Russian controlled territory. All 298 people on board die. 2015 Scientists solve the mystery of sleeping sickness in two villages in northern Kazakhstan – uranium mining has caused an increase in carbon monoxide. 2018 Former US Barack Obama gives a passionate speech during the 16th annual Nelson Mandela Lecture in Johannesburg, honouring Madiba ahead of the 100th anniversary of his birth, and warning of ‘strongman politics’.