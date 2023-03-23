Five dead and several injured in shootings in oThongathi, Glenwood

Durban – Five people have been shot dead and several others were injured in separate shooting incidents in and around Durban on Thursday afternoon. This comes after a family of three, including a nine-year-old child and two taxi owners were killed in separate drive-by shootings on Monday

Security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said its oThongathi Operations Centre received multiple calls from the public reporting two different shootings. He said reaction officers were dispatched at about 1.16pm to Gopalall Hurbans Road in the oThongathi area. “On arrival, reaction officers discovered a white VW Polo with multiple bullet holes stationary at the intersection.

“Two male occupants had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared deceased by paramedics from a private ambulance service. “A female passenger was treated for an injury to her head,” he said. Balram said a second team from Rusa were dispatched to the R614 and Gopalall Hurbans Road intersection in Fairbreeze, approximately 4 kilometres away.

He said when reaction officers arrived, they discovered a white Ford Ranger bakkie at the traffic lights. “The vehicle had been shot multiple times with high calibre weapons. The three occupants were fatally injured,” said Rusa. He said the three were found with weapons and it was believed they were security officers.

Balram said while attending to the scene, a white Mercedes-Benz arrived and the driver advised Rusa members one of his passengers had been shot. “The injured male was treated for a gunshot injury to his hand,” he said. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick, said paramedics attended both shooting incidents in oThongathi.

At the first scene, he said two people were declared dead on the scene and one person was stabilised and transported to a nearby facility. Meyrick said while paramedics were treating the gunshot victim from the first scene, IPSS Medical Rescue received reports of another drive-by shooting. He said additional resources were dispatched.

“On arrival of paramedics at the second scene it was found that a further three people had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. One person from the second scene sustained serious injuries and a second person sustained critical injuries,” said Meyrick. Meyrick said both injured patients were stabilised on scene and were transported to a nearby facility under the care of IPSS Advanced Life Support paramedics. Meanwhile, ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamison said a man believed to be in his fifties was shot on the corner of Lena Ahrens and Deodar Road in the Glenwood area of Durban.

“At this stage I can confirm that a person has sustained a gunshot wound to his lower limbs. “He is in a serious condition and is currently being stabilised by Advanced Life Support paramedics,”said Jamieson. Police have been approached for comment on the three incidents.

This is a developing story. Five people were shot dead and several injured in shooting incidents in oThongathi on Thursday. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue.