Four Eastern Cape suspects arrested for firing guns at KZN funeral

Durban - Four suspects from the Eastern Cape who were attending a funeral in Harding on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast were arrested by police conducting an operation monitoring the funeral. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a multi-disciplinary operation was held on Sunday in Harding to monitor a funeral in the Santombe area.

Story continues below Advertisment

Mbele said police heard gunshots being fired in the venue where the funeral was held. “Police swiftly identified the suspects and placed them under arrest,” she said. She said the four suspects were charged for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition as well as discharging a firearm in a public space.

Story continues below Advertisment

“All the arrested suspects are from the Eastern Cape and were attending a funeral of a man who was shot and killed in Umtata,” said Mbele. Police said the three pistols that were found in the suspects’ possession were seized by the police officers. “All four men will appear in the Harding Magistrate’s Court tomorrow [Monday],” said Mbele.

Story continues below Advertisment