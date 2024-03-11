The Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court sentenced a woman, 46, on charges of fraud and corruption on Friday after she was caught defrauding her employer of more than R2 million, according to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks). Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said between May 2017 and November 2018 Ramonia Naidu was employed by a company in eManzimtoti, south of Durban.

“Naidu placed orders from the supplier and falsified delivery notes. She would then receive payment for personal gain,” he said. Mhlongo said the company received information about the irregularities and an audit was conducted which confirmed that Naidu was defrauding the company. A case of fraud and corruption was reported at Amanzimtoti police station and the case docket was allocated to the Hawks from Durban Serious Corruption Investigation unit for further investigation.

The Hawks said Naidu was arrested in April 2023 and appeared in court several times until she was convicted in December last year. “She was sentenced to 8 years’ imprisonment for fraud of which 3 years is suspended for 5 years on condition that she is not convicted of theft or fraud during the period of suspension. Naidu was further sentenced to 4 years’ imprisonment for corruption and her sentence will run concurrently,” said Mhlongo.

Last month IOL reported that former Ingwe Local Municipality mayor Nomagugu Luzulane was sentenced in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court to an effective five years behind bars for fraud. The report said that in April 2012, as the mayor, Luzulane initiated a community project to assist the poor in the community. She purchased food parcels under the pretence of assisting the community but redirected that food to the funeral of her associate.

A tent and sound system was also used during the funeral and a catering company was paid R50 000, which was allegedly paid back to her in cash. “As a result the municipality suffered a financial loss of R71 500.” The report said a case of fraud and corruption was reported to the Hawks from the Durban Serious Corruption Investigation unit to investigate and Luzumane was arrested in 2017 and released on bail. She appeared in court several times until she was found guilty in July 2023 before she was sentenced.