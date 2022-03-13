Mayville community blocks roads to the area after man shot dead

Durban - Abahlali basemjondolo closed the routes going in and coming out of Mayville on Saturday and Sunday after a community member was shot and killed on Friday night at eNkanini in Cato Crest. In a statement on Saturday, Abahlali alleged that masked police officers arrived in the area with vehicles that had no number plates

These masked police officers arrested three community members and killed a 38-year-old man, it said. “The police officers had someone with them, who was also masked. The person took them to particular houses. The residents reported that they thought that the police officers were not local, and that they heard them saying that they had a list of 10 people to arrest,” said the statement. According to Abahlali, the police officers, who claimed that they were looking for unlicensed firearms, allegedly beat the three suspects before arresting them.

A community member, who asked not to be named, said the police officers had arrested a woman and when her boyfriend came back home to find out why his girlfriend was arrested, the police responded by opening fire. “These police officers dragged the woman (who was arrested) in front of her children and beat her up. When the boyfriend came back home and tried to ask the police officers what had happened he was shot and killed,” said the community member. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it was alleged that on Friday the victim's girlfriend was arrested by an unknown policeman.

Mbele said he then confronted the masked policemen to enquire why his girlfriend had been arrested. According to SAPS the masked team wanted to arrest the boyfriend but he attempted to flee. “The police then fired shots towards him [the boyfriend] injuring him from the back. One entry wound in the back and exit in the front,” said Mbele.

