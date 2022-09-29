How cops found Musgrave couple who allegedly died after neighbours fumigated adjoining flat

Durban - Berea police said a post-mortem will be performed on the young couple found dead in bed at their Musgrave flat on Currie Road on Wednesday morning. The couple was discovered unresponsive by a family member who went to the flat as they could not be reached on their phones.

The Mercury reported on Wednesday that when emergency services arrived on the scene, they established that an adjoining vacant flat had been fumigated using a white powder-like substance. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. “An inquest docket was opened at Berea police station after a couple, aged 34 and 35, was found dead at their place of residence on Currie Road, Musgrave on September 28 at 8.30am,” she said.

eThekwini Fire Department divisional commander for the northern region, Bheki Hadebe said firefighters responded to a call for assistance from SAPS. Hadebe said firefighters went to the scene and provided police and paramedics with breathing apparatus masks in order for them to safely enter the flat. He said according to reports, the adjoining flat had been fumigated the night before and it was suspected as the possible cause of the deaths.

“When police and paramedics entered the flat two people were found deceased in their bed. They were in a sleeping position and there was no sign of a struggle,” he said. Hadebe said the authorities opened the windows to ventilate the flat. He added that there was nothing further that firefighters could do as there was easy access to the flat and SAPS were left to investigate further.