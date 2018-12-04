Alfa Romeo's compact SUV to be based on the Jeep Compass
4 December 2018 | Industry news
4 December 2018 | Industry news
13 June 2018 | Latest launches
15 August 2018 | Industry news
11 July 2018 | Motorsport
4 June 2018 | Industry news
1 June 2018 | Industry news
To answer the question on the lips of Alfisti everywhere: Yes, the Stelvio, Alfa Romeo’s first SUV, is a real Alfa.17 November 2017 | Latest launches
Alfa Romeo’s first-ever SUV is now available in South Africa, offered in two flavours. Let's see where it fits in:15 November 2017 | Latest launches
Ride along as Alfa Romeo test driver Fabio Francia sets set a new lap record for a production SUV at the Nurburgring.29 September 2017 | Motorsport
Now that the Ferrari-powered QV's tyre smoke has settled, we take a look at the more accessible Alfa sedan.27 April 2017 | Road tests