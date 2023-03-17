Classic and collectable cars to go on auction at Creative Rides event

Cape Town - The first Creative Rides Classics and Collectables auction event in Cape Town is all set and raring to go, featuring, among other classics, a rare one-of-a-kind 1957 Alfa Giulietta Sprint Veloce Lightweight. Fewer than 200 of the original Veloce Lightweights were produced in the first place, making the model one of the most collectable Alfas in the world, but rarer still is a Veloce Lightweight Conrero-tuned racer, and one of these scarce beasts will be going under the hammer on Saturday.

Creative Rides chief executive Kevin Derrick said: “The underlying theme for the Giulietta Sprint Veloce was less weight (or lightweight), which gave the car its Alleggerita name. “The original production car was styled at Bertone, which also stripped out the Veloce version for racing. We don’t know of any other 1957 Veloce Lightweight chassis in South Africa, though, that was then further modified for racing by Virgilio Conrero at his Autotecnica Conrero facility.” According to Classic.com, the global auction price average over five years for “standard” Alfa Giulietta Sprint Veloce Lightweights is $275,033 (or, at current exchange rates, just over R5 million).

Derrick said: “They’re that expensive because they’re that rare – and these are the models that have not undergone two Conrero modifications since production like the one we’re auctioning on Saturday. Derrick said documentation in Creative Rides’ possession shows that the Conrero edition Alfa on auction this Saturday was raced in Mozambique and Angola after it was first sold. “It later underwent a body modification that turned this particular car into one of the most beautiful Alfas you’re ever likely to see.

“Integrating screened, covered headlamps into the sloped nose gives this car a phenomenal profile, while the rear is stunningly unique. “That said, all the original Bertone factory lightweight parts are still integral bits to this car, including plexiglass side and rear windows, lightweight bucket seats, aluminium doors and an aluminium bonnet.” He said the engine currently fitted to the 1957 Alfa Giulietta Sprint Veloce Lightweight is not original.

“An engine refit would generally detract from the value of a classic car, but that’s absolutely not the case here because the new engine – a 1960s 526 1600cc – was also Conrero-tuned, and it sounds magnificent!” Registration for the auction, labelled “classic cars for every budget,” is open and can be done by contacting Creative Rides or electronically via the app. Public viewing of the more than 75 auction lots started on Wednesday and ends today ( Friday) at the Creative Rides showroom at 185-191 Main Rd, Constantiaberg, Cape Town.

Saturday’s live and virtual auction starts at 11am at the same location. The auction will also be streamed to global viewers on Creative Rides’ website and social media channels. Meanwhile, a 1984 BMW 333i, built in South Africa for South Africa, and the legendary big brother of the cult status Gusheshe will also be up for grabs at the auction.

The white 1984 BMW 333i was a special edition car created by a joint collaboration between BMW South Africa and Alpina Germany in 1984. Only around 200 were ever produced. The car was originally conceived for competition in South African Group 1 racing before the series was cancelled at the end of 1985, resulting in the continued production of the road cars. The 3.2L engine produced 194 horsepower, making it one of the most powerful cars of its time.

Among Derrick’s top picks for novice collectors from the March 18 auction catalogue are a red/black 1971 Ford Capri Perana automatic that boasts a grunting V8 under the hood and a black 1962 Mercedes Benz 220 Fintail, sporting a 2.2L 6-cylinder engine. Creative Rides Auctions Director and Lead Auctioneer Joff van Reenen said collector car market trends are increasingly driven by changing buyer demographics. “Until fairly recently, the classic and collector car market was dominated by Baby Boomers, whose acquisition choices were largely passion-based.

“But nowadays, the buyer pool is bigger and broader, showing a growth trajectory in tandem with the investment profile of these assets. “Millennial and Gen Z buyers’ appetites for modern exotics are also shifting market values, with higher demand pushing up prices of newer collectables.” With regards to the challenges of insuring classic second-hand cars that are 15 years old or more in South Africa, the comparison website Hippo.co.za said: “The central issue was that insurers assess your vehicle based on a book value and more often than not, that price is miles away from the current market value of the car.”