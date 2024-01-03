2024 will be a whirlwind year for Mercedes in SA – here’s what to expect

2024 will be a whirlwind year for Mercedes-Benz South Africa, with at least a dozen new products planned for the local market. A slew of facelifted models is heading our way, along with exciting performance variants and a few all-new contenders.

Receiving a nip and tuck are the Mercedes GLA, GLB, GLE and GLS SUVs, while the latest GLC gains a coupe variant. And then we have the performance heavy-hitters. The Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance is likely to arrive early in the year boasting the most potent four-cylinder drivetrain ever. It will be followed by the GLC 63 and GLC 43 AMG models.

The previous V8 will be missed by many, but the C63 does pack on the power with a hybrid powertrain with system outputs of 500kW and 1 020Nm. Expect it to fly from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds. Power is delivered to all four wheels through an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G multi-clutch transmission and a fully variable mechanical all-wheel drive system that can send the ICE motor’s torque to the back wheels and the electric motor’s urge to the front, when needed. If you are shopping in the upper reaches of the market and you still can’t resist a good old V8 powertrain, the Mercedes-AMG GT S E Performance 4-Door is also on course for 2024, along with the equivalent S-Class.

With a hybrid system that pairs AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo with a rear-mounted electric motor for system outputs of 620kW and 1,400Nm, this ferocious four-door is actually faster than the GT Black Series, flattening the 0-100 run in just 2.9 seconds. Need we say more? Speaking of the GT, there is also a S E Performance hybrid version of the Porsche 911 challenging two-door in the works and it should also reach local shores during the course of next year. Merc’s mid-range line-up is also set for a refresh in 2024.

The new Mercedes E-Class is on course for South Africa, complete with a new electronic architecture that claims to offer a “comprehensive” digital experience. Featuring a new MBUX “Superscreen” the cockpit allows for easy viewing of external apps like TikTok, Zoom and the “Angry Birds” game and there’s even a selfie and video camera mounted on top of the dashboard. What’s more, new Energizing Comfort and Energizing Coach systems work together with AI to keep occupants supremely comfortable.

The local engine line-up has yet to be announced, but it’s worth noting that half of the drivertrains offered in Europe are plug-in hybrids and the other half are mild hybrids. If you’re looking for something smaller and sleeker, the CLE coupe and convertible are also heading our way next year. The new model replaces both the C-Class and E-Class two-door variants, aiming to be more luxurious than the former, but sportier than the latter.