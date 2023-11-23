Duo transporting dagga worth over R5 million to Upington arrested

Two suspects are expected to appear in court soon after they were found in possession of dagga worth over R5 million in the Northern Cape. The provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Omphile Masegela, said the two suspects, aged 27 and 44, were arrested during the early morning hours of Thursday.

The duo were arrested by members of the Upington Border Police and are being charged with dealing in dagga. “The two were intercepted at about 20km outside Upington following information that was received about a vehicle that was allegedly transporting dagga to Upington. Two men were found in possession of dagga. Picture: SAPS “They were found with dagga amounting to the value of R5,066,250 and an undisclosed amount of cash. The vehicle used in the crime was also seized,” Masegela said.

Police said its Safer Festive Season operations were gaining momentum, and it will strengthen efforts to address the trafficking of drugs during this period and beyond. In an unrelated incident, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) in the Northern Cape arrested a 33-year-old man on charges of dealing in drugs. The Hawks said its Serious Organised Crime Investigation team received information about drugs being stored at Diamond Park in Greenpoint, Kimberley.