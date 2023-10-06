Explosives concealed in bread packets found aboard bus destined for Pretoria drop off, foreign national arrested

Spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) Colonel Katlego Mogale said officers received a tip-off about a 38-year-old foreign national carrying explosives aboard a bus travelling to Johannesburg from Zimbabwe.

Police have seized a cache of explosives following a sting operation on the N14 onramp to Johannesburg on Friday.

Mogale said the suspect was already inside the bus and the explosives were to be dropped off at the Bosman train station in Pretoria.

“The team, which included the Silverton K9 and Forensic Science Laboratory, were informed that the bus was heading from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe with a consignment of explosives,” she said.

Police have seized a cache of explosives following a sting operation on the N14 in Johannesburg on Friday. Picture: Hawks

“When the team arrived, the bus was already leaving for Johannesburg. They managed to tactically contain it on the N14 on-ramp to Johannesburg where the identified suspect was arrested and his luggage was searched wherein the explosives were discovered,” Mogale said in a statement.