‘Kill them, too’, mum of murdered Soweto boy grieves as granny and young boyfriend appear in court

Pretoria - Nqobizitha Zulu, the mother one of the two Soweto boys who were kidnapped and brutally murdered last month had no kind words for the alleged perpetrators ahead of their court appearance before the Protea Magistrate’s Court today. Fifty-year-old Nqobile Ndlovu and her 39-year-old boyfriend Mthunzi Zulu were arrested last week, and charged for the murder of the two children – Nqobizitha and six-year-old Tshiamo Rabanye. Ndlovu is Tshiamo’s grandmother.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika ahead of Nqobile Ndlovu and Mthunzi Zulu’s court appearance, Nomthandazo Zulu – Nqobizitha’s mother – said she wishes the death sentence for the killers. “I am not happy, I am upset. I just want to see her (Ndlovu), and to hear what my child said when he cried. I am requesting that the police do their work,” she said. Nqobile Zulu (left) and Tshiamo Rabanye (right) went missing in Soweto before their mutilated bodies were found. Picture: Screenshot “My wish is that she gets killed as well. I do not wish that she continues to live. That’s it. She will continue to kill other children,” she said.

The children were killed after they were kidnapped in White City, Jabavu, last month. Their bodies were found the next day. Police, acting on an investigation at the house of one of the boys, said the 50-year-old woman and her 39-year-old partner were the suspects behind what members of the community believe to be an act of muti-related killings. At the time, Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mavela Masondo said a team, which was put together by the provincial police commissioner in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, to investigate the two murders, had eventually cracked the case following the discovery of body parts at the residence of Ndlovu.

“Yesterday, April 25, 2023, following a forensic investigation at the boys’ homes, the team brought in two suspects for questioning. The duo has since been charged with murder,” Masondo said at the time. Independent Media previously reported that on April 20, the community of Soweto woke up to the gruesome discovery of the bodies of the two boys. The five and six-year-old children, together with a third friend, were kidnapped in Soweto as they played in a park. The third friend managed to escape, while the other two reportedly suffered unimaginable horror, having their body parts possibly removed while they were alive, which is the traditional method for muti killings.

Nqobizitha and Tshiamo were found with stab wounds. Their throats were slit and their genitals, noses and lips were missing. In a circulated voice note from the community, a neighbour is heard saying a plastic bag, containing what appears to be the children’s body parts, had been thrown from one of the yards into her yard. “I was at home while others were at the memorial service, and the police came to search my neighbour’s home. The granny of the child was found with a plastic bag with body parts in it. The police dogs also found the granny’s belongings in the same plastic bag. We do not know if the gogo is involved or not. The community has threatened to burn down the house of this granny. She has been arrested,” the neighbour said.