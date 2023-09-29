Military-grade signal jammers, three stolen vehicles recovered as cops pounce on syndicate targeting high-end vehicles in Gauteng

Police in Gauteng have arrested two people, aged 37 and 32, who are believed to be members of a vehicle theft syndicate. The two were arrested on Thursday night, and police recovered various tools used in vehicle theft as well as three stolen vehicles during a multi-disciplinary operation in Naturena, south of Johannesburg.

Colonel Katlego Mogale, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, also known as the Hawks, said after intelligence was received on the criminal syndicate, the suspects were kept under observation by the law enforcement agents. “It is reported that intelligence information was received which prompted an observation by the law enforcement team comprising of the Hawks' tactical operations management section, Gauteng Traffic's saturation unit, SAPS Ekurhuleni, SAPS Joburg K9 unit, SAPS Gauteng’s serious and violent crimes unit, SAPS Gauteng’s crime intelligence, CAP Specialised Operations, Tracker Connect and ICB Insurance Crime Bureau operationalised the information,” said Mogale. Police in Gauteng have arrested two people believed to be members of a criminal syndicate targeting high-end vehicles. Photo: SAPS The vehicle described in the intelligence information was observed as it came out of residential premises in Naturena and was tactically stopped by the law enforcement teams.

“Two suspects were arrested and electronic devices used in the theft of motor vehicles as well as three military grade signal jammers were recovered. Further investigation of the suspects' vehicle, a grey Mazda CX-5 revealed that it was reported stolen as per Sandton case,” said Mogale. Police in Gauteng have arrested two people believed to be members of a criminal syndicate targeting high-end vehicles. Photo: SAPS The team proceeded to secure and search the premises from whence the suspects came and discovered two more stolen vehicles, a white Mazda CX-5 and a grey Honda Civic which were identified as stolen in Parkview and Alberton respectively. Police in Gauteng have arrested two people believed to be members of a criminal syndicate targeting high-end vehicles. Photo: SAPS “Vehicle VIN labels, multiple false registration plates, vehicle registration papers, device used to start vehicles without tempering with its electronics but without a key, gloves and cellphones (were also seized),” Mogale added.

The Hawks said the arrested duo are believed to be part of a syndicate which targets high-end motor vehicles especially SUVs in and around Gauteng province. Police in Gauteng have arrested two people believed to be members of a criminal syndicate targeting high-end vehicles. Photo: SAPS The arrested duo will on Monday appear before the Booysens Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of stolen motor vehicles, possession of signal jamming devices and possession of vehicle break-in as well as vehicle theft implements. On Thursday, IOL reported that a quick response by members of the SAPS Middleburg Flying Squad and their counterparts in Benoni led to the recovery of a hijacked Ford Ranger vehicle, two reportedly stolen firearms with ammunition, and a stolen mobile phone.