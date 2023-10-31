NPA says ‘Dr Matthew Lani’ could still face charges, pending Hawks investigation

Infamous TikTok 'doctor' Matthew Lani may not be completely off the hook. Lani appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after his apprehension at the Helen Joseph Hospital at the weekend.

According to his lawyer, Bongani Mabunda, the charges were withdrawn as there were no formal complaints lodged against him. He said the videos Lani made were for Tiktok content and confirmed that his client is not a real doctor. Mabunda said if there are any developments as investigations continue, the charge of impersonating a doctor could be reinstated.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the case was not enrolled, pending further investigations. NPA spokesperson in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane said it has instructed the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) to conduct certain investigations. "Once those investigations have been complied with, the docket will be brought back to the NPA for a decision on whether or not criminal proceedings should be instituted against the suspect," she said.