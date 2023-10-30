‘Dr Matthew Lani’ has been arrested, tries to gap it: here’s what we know so far

After months of masquerading as a medical doctor and giving medical advice on social media, Matthew Lani has been arrested. Police on Monday morning confirmed to IOL that Lani is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on a charge of impersonating medical personnel.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said he was apprehended by security at the Helen Joseph Hospital on Sunday night. “The police can confirm that the social media personality who goes by the name Dr Matthew Lani has been apprehended on Sunday evening by security personnel at the Helen Joseph Hospital while trying to enter the institution,” Nevhuhulwi said. The Gauteng Department of Health explained that Lani was caught just before 8pm. He was wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask over his face with a stethoscope around his neck.

According to the Department of Health, Lani managed to weave his way into the system pretending to be in the employ of the Helen Joseph Hospital where he moved around the hospital corridors curating content for social media. “Further investigations have revealed that Dr Sanele Zingelwa, the name which Lani claims is his real name, belongs to a second-year medical intern at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital,” the department said. “The real Dr Sanele Sobani Vambani Zingelwa has opened a case of identity fraud at the Tembisa police station.”

IOL reported that the University of Witwatersrand distanced itself from Lani's claims that he obtained his medical degree from its institution. Wits called on the 27-year-old to retract any and all references he made linking him with the university. He further claimed to have attended the Cambridge International College, which has since disputed this.

Furthermore, the Department of Education stated that there was no record of Lani’s National Senior Certificate. Lani previously claimed his boyfriend had deliberately infected him with HIV. He went on a media tour, having a sit-down interview on SABC 3, and was also interviewed in a 40-minute interview on Talk Radio 702 in the summer of 2021.