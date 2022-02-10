LIVE BLOG: #SONA2022 does it meet SA’s expectation? Join our analysts unpacking the President’s speech

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his sixth State of the nation address at the historic Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening. Parliament relocated the event after the burning of the National Assembly and Old Assembly Chamber.

– About R96bn set aside for Infrastructure Fund to help ignite economy - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says about R96 billion will go towards a pipeline of projects – which include student accommodation, social housing, telecommunications, water and sanitation and transport – with state entities.

The president referred to infrastructure as the central point to economic reconstruction and recovery. The government is to make an investment of R1.8bn in bulk infrastructure, which will unlock seven private sector projects to the value of R133bn, Ramaphosa said. "The Infrastructure Fund is at the centre of this effort, with a R100 billion allocation from the fiscus over 10 years.

Ramaphosa says special aides United to combat extortion, 12 000 new police officers will be recruited

Ramaphosa says they will be appointing a new head of the Investigating Directorate following the departure of Adv Hermione Cronje from that position.

Covid-19: Cyril Ramaphosa plans to end the state of disaster - Sona 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa intends to end the national state of disaster as he believes the country is ready to enter a new phase in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In delivering the State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa said measures need to be finalised under the National Health Act and other legislation to contain the pandemic. “Since Covid-19 reached our shores, we have endured successive waves of infection, the emergence of new variants and the devastating cost of nearly 100 000 recorded Covid-19 deaths. “South Africans have responded to this grave threat with courage and resilience, with compassion and restraint. Over the past two years, we have taken unprecedented actions to strengthen our health system, build laboratory capacity and prevent infections,” the president said.

Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, wife of president Cyril Ramaphosa at the State of the nation address.

Members of the EFF remain seated as President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives.

Many Solidarity Fund donors are Members of Parliament, Ramaphosa reveals President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday thanked the donors who contributed towards the country’s Solidarity Fund. The president was delivering his State of the Nation Address (Sona) in the Cape Town City Hall in the Western Cape.

– Ramaphosa calls on South Africans to commit themselves to rebuilding the country President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening by once again urging South Africans to remain committed to rebuilding the country, protecting its democracy and fighting corruption.

“The path we choose now will determine the course for future generations. That is why we are taking steps to strengthen our democracy, and reaffirm our commitment to a Constitution that protects us all. The most wonderful Constitution…” Ramaphosa said. He added: “We are standing together against corruption and to ensure (that) those who are responsible for state capture will be punished for their crimes.” Read the full story here.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at City Hall in Cape Town ahead of his sixth State of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Hemp, cannabis production is to be industrialied

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is working on reforms plans to ensure South Africa's water security

Three SANDF jets form part of a flypast over the Cape Town CBD at the start of SONA 2022.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says power generation plans include renewable energy projects

President Cyril Ramaphosa SA has been hit by high unemployment.

Airforce planes fly past the Cape Town City Hall as they rehearse for the State of the Nation Address by president Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

– #SONA2022 Analysis by @IOL hosted by @LanceTheWitten. Tune in on https://t.co/rV1A8p16ps from 8.30pm pic.twitter.com/NkYggXvLmR — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) February 10, 2022 – Ramaphosa’s new name is Promise, Twitterati slam president ahead of Sona 2022

South Africans on Twitter weigh in ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) from drinking games, broken promises and fashion. The theme of the State of the Nation Address 2022 is "following up on our commitments: making your future work better better," however many SA Twitter users can only see the broken promises.

We remain focused on the priorities we identified in the State of the Nation Address last year:



- overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic,



- a massive rollout of infrastructure,



- a substantial increase in local production,



Parliament presiding officers promise a scaled-down affair President Cyril Ramaphosa took a walk through the City Hall with Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula a few hours before his State of the Nation Address. Several streets in the Cape Town CBD have been closed to traffic, with more streets set to be closed later in the day before Ramaphosa addresses the nation.

There is tight security in Cape Town as police officers, some with sniffer dogs, are visible in the city centre. The city hall is expected to take more than 300 MPs and dozens of guests.

WATCH LIVE FEED HERE Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed security forces ahead of the Sona