NATJOINTS says police are ‘in control’ and ‘in charge ahead of elections on Wednesday

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) briefed the country on Sunday on the state of readiness by security agencies to secure the 2024 elections. Deputy National Commissioner Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said that the various law enforcement agencies were in charge and in control as the country heads to the polls this week.

“To all voters, go out there having full confidence that the NATJOINTS’ plan is on track to protect your rights and our democracy. We are in charge, we are in control. As law enforcement agencies, we will ensure your safety throughout this period,” Mosikili said. She acknowledged the major task at hand of ensuring a safe election period. “The task at hand is immense but through past experiences of ensuring safe and secure elections, we are confident that we are ready for this next phase. The road to a safe, secure and peaceful election requires the commitment and effort from all stakeholders, including our communities,” she added.

“We are grateful that thus far our communities and South Africans from all walks of life have continued to display responsible conduct and behaviour.” A reminder to all political parties that political campaigning ends at midnight on 28 May 2024, should it continue beyond this period, this would be a transgression and contravention of the Electoral Act,” Mosikili said. Misinformation When it comes to spreading fake news, Mosikili warned citizens against spreading misinformation.

“You are all urged to verify facts first before sharing any information which often leads to unnecessary confusion and panic. We will not tolerate any incitement of violence on any platform. Our intelligence communities and cybercrime units are closely monitoring online users. We are warned not to step out of line,” she emphasised. Mosikili also had a direct message to police officials and told them that they are responsible for protecting the elections within the confines of the law. “It is more boots on the ground. Our law enforcement agencies are out there deployed to ensure that everyone who will be exercising their democratic right does so in a peaceful, safe and secure environment. We once more want to remind our law enforcement agencies to continue to apply fundamental policing principles guided by the Constitution and our laws,” she concluded.

New NATJOINTS office On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele unveiled the new offices of the NATJOINTS Coordination Centre on Friday, which will be based at the SA Police Service’s training academy in Tshwane. The new centre will serve as a central point of contact for coordination of information. “The centre is where the reporting of incidents and swift, prompt and coordinated response to any and every eventuality within the mandate of NATJOINTS will unfold,” Cele explained.