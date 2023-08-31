In the early hours of Thursday morning, a fire ripped through a five storey building in the Johannesburg CBD killing, at last count, 73 people. Follow IOL’s live coverage of the tragedy.

A Malawian national who was living in the five-story building in Johannesburg CBD when a fire broke out, told IOL how she had to jump from the second floor with her luggage while the fire engulfed the building. “By midnight, I just heard people screaming and crying saying, ‘fire’ inside, ‘fire!’” The sound of people shouting echoed through the burning building in Johannesburg CBD, said a survivor who was trapped inside.

Survivor, Malawian national, Doreen Kumwenda (26) has been left stranded outside a store with her luggage after the building she was living in was gutted by a fire in the early hours of Thursday morning in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL Read more here Ramaphosa arrives at Joburg Fire site President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at the scene in Marshalltown in Johannesburg where a fire broke out in a "hijacked" building, resulting in over 74 deaths. President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with Joburg Speaker Colleen Makhubele during a site visit at the Usindiso Shelter for abused women and children, which was hijacked by criminal syndicates. Picture: COJ/Twitter Ramaphosa is currently being briefed by City of Joburg officials on the situation. Ramaphosa was expected to address the nation on the outcomes of he outcomes of the 15th BRICS Summit and on the outcome of the panel investigation into the docking of the Lady R vessel in South Africa.

However, he postponed his national address to make his way to the Johannesburg CBD. He is expected to brief the media after he is debriefed by the officials and completes an inspection on the scene. Ramaphosa to visit site of hijacked building where over 70 died President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was scheduled to address the nation on Thursday night, has since cancelled address and is now on his way to the Johannesburg CBD where a fire gutted a "hijacked" building, resulting in over 70 deaths. Ramaphosa was due to address the nation on the outcomes of the 15th BRICS Summit and on the outcome of the panel investigation into the docking of the Lady R vessel in South Africa.

Following the disaster in Johannesburg, Ramaphosa is now scheduled to conduct a site visit to Marshalltown in Johannesburg to receive a briefing on the emergency and recovery operations and on the support the government is providing to the affected families. Premier Lesufi speaks on Joburg Fire Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has spoken to media about the fire that gutted the Usindiso Shelter for Women and Children building and left over 70 people dead and 43 injured. He was speaking ahead of Ramaphosa’s visit. Joburg City Manager Floyd Brink says over 140 foreigners arrested previously for collecting money from residents Joburg City Manager said over 140 foreign nationals were in 2019 arrested for collecting rent from residents at the building. He confirmed the City had rented the building to the Gauteng Department of Social Development, who used it as a shelter for abused women and children, before it was hijacked. Brink said there was no update from the SA Police Services regarding the case of the 140 foreigners who were arrested for illegally collecting rent during a raid.

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda says death toll now 74 “We share the pain of those who have suffered great injury. “We as the executive will be visiting the victims at the various hospitals. “We will offer our messages of support and check on the extent of the injuries the victims have suffered. We further want to acknowledge the bravery of our EMS Department to try and rescue and salvage the situation,” said Gwamanda.

Gwamanda said he would be meeting swiftly with the Gauteng provincial government and national government leaders. The 74th person to die, succumbed at hospital. Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and city manager Floyd Brink lead a technical media briefing after more than 70 people died after fire at a Joburg building. Picture: COJ/Twitter MEDIA BRIEFING - CITY OF JOBURG - 4:45PM WATCH LIVE : Joburg Emergency Services Press Briefing | 31 August 2023 https://t.co/mf6oIYOcr2 #JoburgUpdates #JoburgFire #JoburgCBDFire ^NB pic.twitter.com/KA974g2Cjb — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) August 31, 2023 Ramaphosa sends condolences President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken about the deadly Joburg CBD fire which claimed at least 73 lives.

He had been addressing police officers at a women's month event. President Cyril Ramaphosa He said: “I would like to offer my deep condolences to the families and wish those injured a speedy recovery. “My thoughts are with those who have lost their place of accommodation in this terrible incident.

“This is a great tragedy. Our hearts go out to every person affected by this disaster. “This incident calls on all of us to reach out to survivors and restore people's psychological well being and offer all help possible. “It is sad that Women's Month ends with such a tragedy,” he said, adding that he hoped investigations would prevent a repeat of such.

SERI responds to Joburg Fire Edward Molopi, a researcher and advocacy officer for the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI), which has been blamed by several political parties for blocking government efforts to evict people from dilapidated buildings, has defended itself. During an interview with eNCA, Molopi said SERI had no interest in poor people living in dilapidated buildings in the Joburg CBD. “There is a process that needs to be followed when evicting people. If the State says there is a building which is a safety hazard, they also need to make sure those people have an alternative accommodation.

“They say we want to demolish buildings without providing an alternative for the people which is unconstitutional. No one will oppose if the government says there is alternative accommodation,” said Molopi. They have called for government to run housing programmes for the poor who need accommodation in the city. More here

VIDEO: Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on hijacked building fire in Johannesburg Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said the NGOs played a negative influence in assisting the government to tackle the hijacked buildings in Johannesburg. Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni addressed the media after the hijacked building was destroyed by fire. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL She said the NGOs take the government to court for trying to evict people from illegal, dangerous, and hijacked buildings claiming that the government denied them their “right to shelter.” She also urged people not to stay in hijacked because they are dangerous and not safe for their children. She said the government will brief the media on how to handle the situation and provide necessary assistance to the affected people.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde offers his province services Political party leaders and members have rushed to the scene in he Johannesburg CBD to offer their assistance to those affected by the tragic fire that has so far claimed over 70 lives and left many others injured. A massive fire broke out in a five-storey building at the corner of Alberts Street and Delvers Street in Marshalltown in Johannesburg in the early hours of Thursday morning. According to reports, the building belonged to a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that was abandoned and then hijacked by inner-city residents living there illegally.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has also offered his provincial government’s services to assist following the devastating incident. Winde said he was “stunned and devastated” by the tragedy, not only for Johannesburg, but for the whole of South Africa. Read more here

Shoutout to @GiftoftheGivers who are already on the ground in Johannesburg CBD at the tragic fire site helping victims and providing food to firefighters, police and other law enforcement officers. South Africans are ever so grateful to this brilliant organisation pic.twitter.com/35BtG2zR9f — Goolam (@goolammv) August 31, 2023 Former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says the tragedy in the Joburg CBD was a disaster waiting to happen Former Johannesburg mayor and leader of ActionSA Herman Mashaba says the fire in one of the buildings that led to the death of dozens of people was a disaster waiting to happen. He accused NGOs and the ANC of blocking him from removing people who were illegally occupying hijacked buildings. Mashaba, who was mayor between 2016 and 2019, said he was insulted when he raised red flags about hazardous buildings.

“As far as I am concerned, this was an accident bound to happen. When I brought this potential tragedy to South Africans, some people and human rights lawyers unleashed insults and name-calling against me, including the ANC reporting me to the SAHRC (South African Human Rights Commission),” said Mashaba. IFP MPL in Gauteng and party provincial leader, Bonginkosi Dhlamini said they were shocked by the number of people killed in the fire. Read more here

Stay out the Joburg CBD warns JMPD Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihle has warned motorists to avoid the Johannesburg CBD as emergency services are still at the devastating scene where a fire gutted a five-storey building at the corner of Alberts and Delvers Street in the early hours of Thursday morning. Fihle said that a number of roads around the area have been closed to traffic to accommodate emergency services vehicles and disaster management services. He warned motorists and the general public to avoid the area. The death toll from the #JoburgFire in the Johannesburg CBD has already exceeded that of the Grenfell Tower fire in London in 2017, which captured the world's attention. This is a massive tragedy. — Stephen Horn (@SteveSince91) August 31, 2023 Joburg CBD Fire disaster is ‘not surprising at all’ Johannesburg property owners and managers say the fire that gutted a hijacked building in the CBD on Thursday “is not surprising at all”.

In fact, there was another fire in a hijacked building on the corner of Kerk and Troye streets last week, on August 24; no lives were lost so there was no media attention. This morning’s fire has so far claimed the lives of more than 70 people. Angela Rivers, general manager of the Johannesburg Property Owners and Managers Association (JPOMA), says the majority of fires in hijacked buildings occur for two reasons: illegal electricity connections, and people starting fires within the building to cook due to electricity being disconnected.

In this particular Johannesburg CBD building in Marshalltown, the hijackers had built individual shacks within the floors. In many hijacked buildings, Rivers says the residents use office partitions to build walls, and these are obviously highly flammable. Read more here ANC SADDENED BY THE TRAGIC LOSS OF LIFE IN THE JOHANNESBURG CBD. pic.twitter.com/UNbCetRYwT — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) August 31, 2023 NGOs block efforts to remove people from hijacked buildings City of Joburg’s Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele has visited the site where at last count, 73 people died during an inferno at a hijacked building in downtown Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

Makhubele said the scourge of hijacked buildings across central Joburg, illegally occupied continues to be a headache for the City as several non-governmental organisations stand with the illegal dwellers. “I am sure you saw at some point MMC Kenny Kunene (as acting Joburg mayor that time) was dealing with the issue. He got a lot of backlash and he was taken to court for dealing with the unsafe, hijacked city that is non-compliant,” Makhubele told journalists outside the building. Read more here

Our teams which include the @GautengEMS and Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services are at the scene. The team responded to the building fire at around 2am and immediately dispatched multiple ambulances which include ICU, rescue and primary response vehicles. pic.twitter.com/zkv5kef0ix — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) August 31, 2023 Youngest Joburg CBD Fire victim was just 18 months old Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, says out of the 73 people who died, seven were minors with the youngest being one and a half years old. He says the cause of the fire is still unknown. DA calls for adequate housing Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader, John Steenhuisen said the party would continue to push for adequate housing and safer living conditions for those living in the inner city of Johannesburg.

Steenhuisen was commenting on the catastrophic fire that gutted a hijacked building in the city centre on Thursday morning, leaving more than 60 people dead so far. “This is a catastrophe for our nation, causing unimaginable pain and suffering to innocent people,” Steenhuisen said. Read more here

The Johannesburg CBD fire is a catastrophe for our nation, causing unimaginable pain.



"The DA mourns this tragic loss. Now is the time for South Africans to stand together for better and safer living conditions for all." - John Steenhuisen, DA Leader



📲 https://t.co/OUmafTAcoM pic.twitter.com/bbNWTlI4qt — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 31, 2023 As far as I am concerned, this was an accident bound to happen. When I brought this potential tragedy to South Africans, some people and so-called Human Rights Lawyers unleashed insults and name-calling against me, including the ANC reporting me to the SAHRC. https://t.co/1xkFeI5lFM — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 31, 2023 Joburg CBD Fire: Inside the dilapidated hijacked buildings that sprawl the Johannesburg city centre The Johannesburg Property Owners and Managers Association (JPOMA) has called on the City of Joburg to act against those who have hijacked buildings in the inner city, plunged them into squalor and turning them into crime hotspots. According to Angela Rivers, the association’s general manager, the issue has escalated over the past few years to the point where their members seek advice on a weekly basis about how to protect their tenants and their businesses. The association represents most of the landlords in Johannesburg’s inner city. Read More here

While the death toll from the inferno which gutted a hijacked building in the Joburg CBD on Thursday continues to escalate, City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) were faced with the sordid reality of carrying charred bodies out of the building. “It is a sad day indeed in the City of Johannesburg,” Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika at the scene. By 10.30 on Thursday, the revised death toll showed that at least 73 bodies have been removed from the gutted building. One of the deceased people is a toddler.

Mulaudzi said in his decades of serving in the emergency service, he had not seen such a harrowing scene. Read more here The death toll from the fire that gutted a hijacked building in Marshalltown, in the Johannesburg CBD might increase as emergency workers intensify their search and recovery, the City's EMS said.

🎥 Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency

Read more here: https://t.co/cu8GQb4WRc pic.twitter.com/rZooFZN7Yv — IOL News (@IOL) August 31, 2023 It is like an informal settlement City of Joburg’s EMS spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi said the fire had been extinguished and emergency services had begun a search and recovery in the five-storey residential building.

Countless people have been left homeless after a fire ripped through a building in the Joburg CBD. More than 60 people have died. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) “At this stage, the number of fatalities might increase. Since we have stopped firefighting operations, the fire has been extinguished, we are doing what we call search and recovery, just to make sure that each and every floor is checked for bodies,” Mulaudzi said speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika from the scene.