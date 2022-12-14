Cyril Ramaphosa’s ally Bejani Chauke mum on claims of bribing ANC conference delegates

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s adviser, close ally and ANC treasurer general hopeful, Bejani Chauke, has remained mum on allegations of bribing conference delegates two days before the ANC’s 55th elective conference takes place at Nasrec. The accusations came after reports and posts on social media on Tuesday claiming that Chauke was allegedly offering about R10 000 per delegate. However, no one has confirmed this.

Story continues below Advertisement

Chauke failed to respond to detailed questions sent by Independent Media. But a Facebook post by Phapano Phasha shared on Tuesday alleged that some delegates were being offered bribe money to vote for a certain faction. The post read: “If you define yourself as radical but still take Bejani Chauke’s money I can tell you now your ancestors are not strong and they don't live inside you hamba uyohlola (go and check) with your traditional healer or bishop.

“I went to that caucus and my blood started to boil, intuition kicked in, when I got there I ran back home the same way I arrived. We are also led when you are given instructions you comply with because you are just advised to just listen, but there are things your spirit and ancestors will caution you on. “Yes we find ourselves in harsh economic times but this is money our delegates must never ever take... Sometimes ask yourself where the money is coming from… As ANC members we perpetually find ourselves remaining in poverty and in debt because we are taking money which disappears as soon as it is given to us...Your conscience must ask you where the money is coming from… And what irritates me is that they have enough money to buy you for that period but not to empower you, pay ANC workers or contribute to ANC work.... The ANC delegate cannot love money more than he loves his country and organisation… We are vulnerable financially but Gana Ka Wena (don't allow your dignity to be compromised),” said Phasha on the Facebook post. Chauke is vying for the position of treasurer at the conference and his opponent, former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina who is also contesting the position, said his rival was “unknown” and had been nominated for the position because he was “dishing money”.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is not the first time that Chauke has been in the news in recent days. This week EFF president Julius Malema accused Chauke of having moderated the transport of millions of undeclared foreign currency from Joburg to the president’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo before a crime was committed. Last month Chauke was also in the limelight after The Star editor Sifiso Mahlangu opened a case of intimidation against ANC MP Boy Mamabolo for threatening him with violence if he kept on publishing negative stories about Chauke. Ramaphosa has been accused of concealing the theft of millions in foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm. He was accused by former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser who earlier laid a criminal charge against him.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ramaphosa has since said the foreign currency was proceeds from the sale of game at his farm which prompted parliament to form a panel to investigate the matter. Chauke is alleged to be at the centre of the scandal although he has previously denied being part of it. The Section 89 Independent Panel – retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, former high court Judge Thokozile Masipa and advocate Mahlape Sello – found that Ramaphosa “has a case to answer on the origin of the foreign currency that was allegedly stolen, as well as the underlying transaction for it”.

The ANC’s upcoming 55th national conference, has already been marred with a number of scandals, including the Phala Phala matter and alleged shielding of Ramaphosa who is seeking re-election for a second term. Contesting against him for the top position is former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Casting of ballots is expected to take place on Friday.