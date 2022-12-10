LOOK: The epitome of luxury - There is nothing in the world like The Palace at the Lost City

Johannesburg - The Palace at the Lost City is 30 years old and while it’s one of the world’s youngest palaces, it’s most certainly more breathtaking. Since opening its doors, it has enthralled guests from all over the globe. Now, the legendary five-star hotel inside Sun City, designed by dreamers, for thrill-seekers, has undergone a full décor refurbishment of all of its 326 rooms and suites. The design process, by interior architectural design specialists David Muirhead and Associates, began more than two years ago with the visualisation of the rooms’ new look and feel.

“As The Palace of the Lost City is an iconic destination, it was essential that we kept the hotel’s integrity, and the vision of its founder, Sol Kerzner, intact, while being sensitive to the brand’s history. Our job was to capture its essence - the fantasy of a lost African city, and evolve it,” said designer David Muirhead. While the Covid-19 pandemic caused delays, the local manufacture of new furniture items has been happening for the past year, and décor elements were retained and re-imagined in line with Sun International’s sustainability goal to reduce its carbon footprint and environmental impact. “Fashion and trends have changed since the hotel opened in 1992. Back then, bedrooms were not as important a focus as they are now. The African luxury themed bedrooms are mostly bespoke, with carpets, upholstery and curtains designed especially for The Palace. A Versace wallpaper cocoons the room in warm golden tones, setting a relaxed mood. We changed the colour of the original carpets to a blue-green tone, but kept the same pattern.

Dazzling fireworks heralded the birthday of Africa’ most famous palace. Supplied image. “We used FibreGuard fabrics for scatter cushions on the bed, sofas and curtains, which are eco- friendly, recyclable and have no harmful chemicals used in their manufacture. They are also child-friendly, with stain free technology. We used luxury African lifestyle brand, Ardmore Design for the accent cushion on the bed.The original bedside lamps were recovered while the original armoire TV cabinet had its height reduced so that it doesn’t overpower the room. The two-poster bed is one of the original hand-carved pieces, as is the dining room table. Certain pieces of artwork were reused, and the horned accent tables are also from the original design,” Muirhead said. A mahogany tea and coffee station was added to the room, developed and designed locally along with standing lamps which provide the feel of an African sculpture and add a luxurious ambience to the mood of the room. The bathrooms were rebuilt in rainforest green marble, with new diagonally-patterned porcelain tiles on the floor calling out a synergy with the bedroom. A new timber vanity and new sanitary ware and accessories in brushed bronze by Kohler complete the look, along with new artwork by local artists Jenny Mallon and Sue Martin.

The original mirrors above the vanity were retained. Turning the design changes into a practical reality on site took a team of 215 including a construction team, painters, a quantity surveyor, contractor, project manager, air conditioning experts and an IT team. A 3-D demo model from three decades ago of what the Palace at the Lost City would eventually look like. Supplied image. Muirhead said Palace regulars were “overwhelmed with excitement” upon viewing the refurbished rooms. “The new look had to appeal to a broad South African market as well as the international market, so the positive feedback was encouraging,” Muirhead concluded.

The sheer audacity of developing a 5-star hotel in a dusty stretch of bush in the North West Province caught the public imagination in 1992, and 30 years on The Palace of the Lost City remains the stuff of legends. The hotel came complete with the fable of an African kingdom lost in the mists of time.No detail was spared to stress that it was, indeed, a place of myth and wonder. From the moment The Palace flung its impressive eight metre tall doors open to reveal its bold, glamorous interiors visitors have been awed by the hotel’s splendour. Each of the 326 luxurious rooms and suites offer spectacular views over water and jungle. For a bird’s eye view of the entire area guests can visit the Kings Tower which, at almost 70m, is the tallest of the 10 towers at The Palace. The hotel’s architecture and décor weaves a rich and colourful tale of Africa’s creativity, its textures, intricate designs, patterns, wildlife, and the talent of its craftsmen and women. The hotel originally had 335 rooms. Nine rooms have been removed to accommodate the new, luxurious Royal Spa and Salon. From the hand-painted dome ceiling in the grand entrance to mosaic artworks, golden seats upholstered with zebra-hide, and bespoke furniture in the spacious rooms, the hotel befits its royal legend.

The King’s suite alone contains 800 custom-crafted items, including fabrics and carpeting. The evocative African landscape painted on the underside of a dome ceiling at the entrance took nine artists nearly 5,000 hours to complete while hand-painted murals cover an area of 3 400 square metres. Dressed up in all her splendour, the Palace at the Lost City comes to life at night. Supplied image. The tapestries in the Royal Entrance Chamber behind the concierge and the reception desk took two full years to weave. In the Crystal Court a massive rock crystal chandelier that is suspended 4.2 metres above the ground and spanning spans five metres in diameter, overlooks a Bösendorfer piano once played by Liberace and Elton John. In addition to an Olympic-sized swimming pool with an intricate mosaic ‘sun’ design, a trip down a lush tree-lined stairway leads visitors to the Royal Baths and Amphitheatre overlooking Sun City’s popular Valley of Waves. Over the past 30 years The Palace has accommodated the rich and the famous, royalty, rock stars and ordinary South Africans. More than 300 famous performers and heads of state have stayed at the hotel from members of the legendary band Queen, to Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston According to General Manager Brett Hoppé the opening of The Palace was a glittering affair that was attended by many celebrities who were big names at the time including Bo Derrick, Jean Michel Jarre who performed that night, Jerry Hall and Joan Collins, Hugh Masekela and Johnny Clegg and Savuka. Since then the list has grown to include many illustrious names such as Sting, Pavarotti, Wesley Snipes, Stevie Wonder, Arnold Schwarzenegger and many more.

“But it is equally important to note that many of these international stars returned multiple times and some, like Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Bobby Brown, came incognito to simply holiday at The Palace. “And of course the list of golf legends who have visited is too innumerable to mention,” he said. Spa offers royal treatment for all

The new Royal Spa at the Palace of the Lost City promises to pamper visitors beyond their wildest expectations. Picture: Supplied. A luxurious new spa experience awaits guests at Sun City Resort, with the launch of the Royal Spa at The Palace, which opened its doors in November. A first for the five-star hotel, 12 bedrooms in The Palace were transformed by interior architects David Muirhead & Associates into a spa which is deeply rooted in Africa and lends itself to a quiet sense of privacy and tranquillity. Surrounded by a forest of trees, lush green garden and pond, it is these outdoor elements which Muirhead chose to celebrate and use the focal point, along with selected artworks. “The spa celebrates a clean simple aesthetic that is both peaceful and contemporary, with walls clad in designs that celebrate the sense of peace in the space and echo the essence of Africa,” said Muirhead. The finishes of neutral marbles and natural timbers merge in simplicity, with subtle lighting toned down to set a relaxing mood.

“Luxury at its best and very much about pampering the mind, body and soul in indulgent peace,” he added. The new Royal Spa at the Palace of the Lost City promises to pamper visitors beyond their wildest expectations. Picture: Supplied. Just like every other service at the Palace of The Lost City, personalisation is key and the 12 therapists – some of whom are employed from local communities – are highly trained. “From our staff’s hands on excellence, to the use of prestigious brands such as Thalgo La Beautè Marine, iSClinical and Davines, wellness is the cornerstone of our approach,” said Debbie Merdjan CEO of Camelot Spa Leading African spa group.

The Camelot Spa Group brought their years of expertise to the fore consulting on the spa on behalf of Sun International, designing the facilities, staffing it and curating the treatment menu. The spa has six individual treatment rooms and three palatial suites with hydrobaths and sensation showers, for those looking for a more private oasis. The Royal Spa is the first in South Africa to offer the prestigious Swiss Bellefontaine anti-ageing skin-care product range, which will arrive soon. Guests can indulge in a traditional Middle Eastern cleansing and self-exfoliating rituals in the Rasul Chamber, ideal for groups of friends who can chat as they apply Thalgo marine algae mud to remineralise the skin. “This social activity is not merely a pampering experience but is also great for wellness as it is results driven. The Himalayan Crystal Salt Sauna is another detoxifying heat therapy treatment experience. Treatments range from massages, to body wraps, skin-care therapy and an Advanced Skin Clinic which has up-to-the minute, world-leading skin-care technologies including Thalgo iBeauty instrumental cosmetics, the Fire & Ice Resurfacing Facial, Hydro Infusion Therapy, Hydro Cool Treatments and LED light therapy, as well as basic ‘beauty touches’ for waxing and tinting. Inclusive in nature, the Royal Spa Kids Menu offers nails, pedicures, massages and facials for pampering little royals.

“The spa, which is open to all Sun City residents across its various hotel offerings, boasts the forest lounge pause area for pre-and post-treatment consultations as well as a relaxation zone which leads onto an outdoor deck, with loungers and tables for dining. “Spa cuisine, inspired by healthy living, includes design to complement all therapies and is delicious yet indulgent – after all, what would a spa experience be without a glass of bubbly,” asks Marlene Padayachee, the spa manager. The menu includes tempting yet healthy salads, light meals and desserts designed by The Palace chef to suit all tastes including vegetarians and vegans. Legendary golfer, Gary Player has already enjoyed a haircut in the adjacent Royal Salon, which offers seven styling stations and an area for manicures and pedicures.

“Everyone deserves to be treated like royalty, and our bespoke spa experience at Royal Spa promises you just that. We are excited to be open to cater for the rush of festive season guests and trust that this latest upgrade to the resort will please our regulars as well as newcomers,” said Sun City general manager, Brett Hoppé. Palace famous visitors Some of the famous visitors to walk the hallowed halls of the Palace include:

Adam Sandler Aishwarya Rai Akshay Kumar

Al Gore Alex Taylor Alfre Woodard

Amanda Coetzer Amir Khan Amitabh Bachchan

Amy Kleinhans Andre Rieu Andrew Young

Angelique Kidjo Anna Kournikova Anna Vissi

Anthony Delon AR Rahman Arnold Schwarzenegger

Astrid Herrera Babyface Balie Swart

Basetsana Makgalemele Beach Boys Bernalie Daniels

Bernhard Langer Beverly Peele Beverly Johnson

Billy Dee Williams Black Eyed Peas Fergie Blair Underwood

Bles Bridges Bo Derek Bobbie Eakes

Bobby Brown Bobby Eaves Boncana Maiga

Brambies Brandy Brenda Fassie

Brigitte Nielsen Bruce Fordyce Bryan Adams

Carlos Franco Carol Alt Charl Cood

Charlize Theron Chicktay Brothers ChonChita Martinez

Chris de Burgh Chris Eubank Chris Isaak

Chris Rock Chris Tucker Christopher Lee

Cindy Crawford Claire Johnson Cliff Richard

Colin Farrell Colin Montgomerie Collective Soul

Costantino Rocca Corey Pavin Counting Crows

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa Dana Winner Daniel Davidz

Danny Glover Darren Clarke David Copperfield

David Frost David Gates and Bread David Hasselhoff

David James Elliott David Vlok Deborah Shelton

Dennis Quaid Denzel Washington Deon Coetzee

Desmond Tutu (Archbishop) Doreen Morris Dr M Mahathir

Dr Nina Simone Drew Barrymore Eddie Levert

Eddy Grant El Divo Al Gore

Elizabeth Hurley Elton John Embeth Davidtz

Emma Samms Enrique Iglesias Eric Benét

Eric Miyeni Ernie Els Ernie Hudson

Ernie Smith Fanie de Villiers Ferdinand Rabie

Fezile Mpela Forest Whitaker Francois Pienaar

Gary Player Gayle King George Benson

Gerald Levert Gina Tolleson Gladys Knight

Glenda Raymond Gloria Estefan Goodluck

Grace Jones Gray Hofmeyr Hannah Botha

Henry Cele His and Her Majesty King and Queen of Malaysia – Tuanku Jaafar

Hootie and the Blowfish Hrithik Roshan Hugh Grant

Hugh Masekela Hunter Tylo Ian Woosnam

Iman India Arie Ivana Trump

Jackie Chan Jackie Mason Jackson Browne

Jacob Zuma Jacqui Mofokeng James Small

Jason Donovan Jean-Michel Jarre Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jeff Dunham Jeff Trachta Jennifer Jones

Jeremy Mansfield Jermaine Jackson Jerry Hall

Jerry Springer Jim Furyk Jim Torrance

Joan Collins Jo-Ann Strauss Joe Cocker

Joe Diescho Joel Stransky Joey Rasdien

John Denver John Huston John Legend

Johnny Cochran Johnny Clegg and Savuka Jonah Lomu

Josie Borain José María Olazábal Josh Groban

Julia and Eric Morley Julio Iglesias Justin Bonello

Kabir Bedi Karisma Kapoor Keith Floyd

Kelly Rowland Kenny Lattimore Kerishnie Naicker

Kim Alexis Kimberly Elise King of Chaos

Kofi Annan Kylie Minogue Lee Westwood

Leleti Khumalo Leo Sayer Leon Schuster

Leonardo DiCaprio Letta Mbulu and Caiphus Semenya Linda Evangelista

Lisa-Marie Presley Locnville Louis Farrakhan

Louis Gossett Junior Luciano Pavarotti Makroko Kroko

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Man Power Manu Padayachee

Marc Brooks Marcos Hernandez Mark Perrow

Maria and Timothy Shriver Mariah Carey Mariasela Alvarez

Mark O’Meara Mary J Blige Mary Joe Fernandez

Mats Wilander Meat Loaf Michael Bublé

Michael Caine Michael Campbell Michael Douglas

Michael Flatley Michael Jackson Michael McLean

Michael Mol Michael Winner Miguel Angel Jimenez

Mike and The Mechanics Million Dollar Golfers Miriam Makeba

Monica Seles Moody Blues Morgan Freeman

Morris Chestnut Rochelle Mtirara Naas Botha

Naomi Campbell Natalie Cole Nelson Mandela

Nick Bester Nick Faldo Nick Price

Nicole Scherzinger Nina Simone Olga Barabanshikova

Oprah Winfrey Paris Hilton Paresh Rawal

Patricia Lewis Patrizio Buanne Patti LaBelle

Paul Phume Peabo Bryson Peggy-Sue Khumalo

Pete Sampras Peter Sullivan Pieter-Dirk Uys

Pink Popo Molefe President Thabo Mbeki

Prince Al Waleed Prince Edward and Princess Sophie Princess Khumalo

Priscilla Presley Priyanka Chopra Queen

Quincy Jones R Kelly Rajit Kapur

Raveena Tandon Ray Cooper Reeva Forman

Regina King Richard Branson Richard Marx

Richard Steinmetz Ricky Hatton Ringo Madlingozi

Robert Guillaume Roberta Flack Robin Leach

Robyn Poole Ronan Keating Roxette

Sam Waterston Sanjay Dutt Sarah Brightman

Seal Salma Hayek Shaggy

Shari Belafonte Shaleen Surtie-Richards Sheik Juffali and Christine Estrada

Shirley MacLaine Sidney Poitier Sidney Sheldon

Sipho Mabuse Sir Bob Geldof Sir Tom Jones

Sol Kerzner Sonu Nigam Spice Girls

Spin Doctors Steve Hofmeyr Steve Jones

Steve Stricker Steve Tshwete Stevie Wonder

Sting Stormzy Sunil Shetty

Sushmita Sen Tanya Fourie Terry Crews

Thabo Mbeki The Andrew Strong Band The Commitments

The Eagles The Gypsy Kings Thomas Bjorn

Three Sopranos Tina Turner Tom Jones

Tom Lehman Tony Leon Tony Pirie

Tracy Chapman Tyler Perry Uschi Glas

Vanessa Mae Vijay Singh Viviane Ventura

Vivica A Fox Wally Badarou Welcome Msomi

Wesley Snipes Westlife Wet Wet Wet

Whitney Houston Yvonne Chaka Chaka Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane

ZZ Top Palace fun facts The 62-acre hotel is surrounded by 25 hectares of exotic jungle and waterscapes that all lead down to the Valley of Waves (opened in 1996). This wonderland is set within the greater Sun City resort, overlooked by craggy mountains and surrounded by the neighbouring 55 000ha Pilanesberg National Park.

The Lost City, which opened in December 1992, was built at a cost of R830 million and was completed in a record 28 months. Workers moved 1 750 000 cubic metres of earth and blasted 85 000 cubic metres of rock. Construction required 30 million bricks, poured 85 000 cubic metres of concrete and installed 150 000m of piping. During the peak of building activity, nearly 10 000 people worked on the project, laying eight million bricks. During the first year of construction, an average of one million bricks was laid every month by almost 200 bricklayers. The construction process required almost 15 000 custom-made pieces of pre-cast for the façades, 12km of air conditioning, 500km of electric wiring and 3 300 tons of steel reinforcing rods measuring 2 900kg and 75 000m of electrical conduit for the 6 500 light fittings.

Fifty thousand square metres of carpets covered the interior of the hotel and 5 650m² of marble was used throughout. The Palm Tree in the royal entrance chamber was once real and has been preserved. The six columns in the royal entrance chamber are designed as a bamboo tree resting on elephant feet, held by a protea to represent South Africa’s national flower. The royal entrance chamber dome ceiling is 25m in height and 16m in diameter. The evocative African landscape painted on the underside of the dome took nearly 5 000 hours to complete. It took nine artists to complete the work, painting on their backs in the same way as Michelangelo painted the Sistine Chapel in Rome.

The total area of murals at The Palace covers 3 400m², while the total painted area is a staggering 425 000m². The massive chandelier in the Crystal Court is made up of 10 000 pieces of rock crystal from the Czech Republic. The roof of the Crystal Court presented another challenge for developers as its 29m roof span has to support five floors of suites above it. All of the timber doors to the bedrooms were hand-carved, including the massive 8m-high doors at the royal entrance.

Nearly every item in The Palace was custom-made and 85% of all materials were sourced within southern Africa. This was the first time that hand-carved furniture was used throughout the public areas and guest rooms of a hotel. Among the decor items are six elephant tusks, arched in pairs over the Tusk Lounge and Bar. They are 5.6m high and weigh 2 tons each. They were carved in Indonesia out of local Squara wood (which is heavier than ivory). Because of their weight, they were made in four sections and assembled on site. The atrium is dominated by a life-size bronze sculpture of Shawu, a large bull elephant who lived at the Kruger National Park. At a shoulder height of 3.4m, Shawu’s left tusk was the longest on record in the region, and one of the sixth longest ever recorded in Africa.

The famous elephant was brought to life by South African sculptor Danie de Jager, whose sculpture of Shawu realistically portrays the leathery texture of his skin, his ragged ears and cracked feet. Shawu towers 4.5m above the ground and is one of the most photographed animal sculptures in the world. Each of the fabrics and carpets were designed and created exclusively for The Palace. The tapestries in the Royal Entrance Chamber, behind the concierge and the reception desk, took two years to weave. Gardens and waterscape fun facts

The Lost City gardens cover 25ha. They were constructed at a cost of R25m in 1992. Today the gardens enjoy Botanical Garden status. They vary from tropical rainforest to indigenous landscapes. The lush, tropical botanical gardens of Cascades ramble over 55 000m² of hillside.

More than 1.2 million plants, trees, shrubs and ground covers from some 3 200 species were laid out in nine different eco-systems. Three quarters of the plants are indigenous to southern Africa with some representing countries such as Madagascar and the Comoros. The surface of the artificial lakes and pools covers 70 500m². Most of the plants, including the trees in the baobab forest, were planted fully grown.

The total surface area of artificial lakes and pools is 70 500m², equivalent to roughly 56 Olympic swimming pools (at 1 250m²). The waterscape at The Palace was created from 4 000 tons of native Pilanesberg rock, 1 860m² of concrete rock made from natural moulds, and 3 720m² of glass fibre reinforced concrete. Water flowing from The Palace to The Cascades covers 7 740m² and comprises three swimming pools (The Palace, the Queen’s Baths and The Cascades pool), 12 waterfalls and cataracts and 1 050m of low weirs.

Water is circulated by 45 pumps at 8 314 cubic metres per hour. At the time of its construction in 1996, the Valley of Waves was one of the largest combinations of water and water park features ever built in a single project. The Roaring Lagoon wave pool contains 8 million litres of water and creates 2m-high swells. It regularly creates ideal surfing waves which move away from the dam wall at 35km/h to subside onto a sandy beach, 120m away.

Fun facts Sun City is encircled by four concentric rings of an extinct volcanic crater, 150km in circumference. It is one of only two such alkaline craters in the world (the other being in Russia). Construction on the original Sun City resort began on July 15 1978. The fast-tracked project was completed at a cost of R30m in a record-setting 16 months.

The Sun City resort revolutionised the approach to gaming in South Africa, introducing for the first time the concept of value-for-money entertainment amid luxurious surroundings. The resort was also the first to introduce the concept of million-rand jackpots. The inaugural golf classic, held on the Gary Player Golf Course the day after the complex opened, carried a prize of R1m which was won by Gary Player himself. The inaugural Million Dollar Golf Challenge was held in 1981, and renamed the Nedbank Golf Challenge in 1995. In 2016 the tournament made its debut as part of the European Tour, with a field of 72 players and a purse of more than R120m. The recreational Waterworld lake near The Cabanas is 750m long with a capacity of 1 300 000 cubic metres and a depth of 16m.