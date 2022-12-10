LOOK: The epitome of luxury - There is nothing in the world like The Palace at the Lost City

Johannesburg - The Palace at the Lost City is 30 years old and while it’s one of the world’s youngest palaces, it’s most certainly more breathtaking. Since opening its doors, it has enthralled guests from all over the globe.
Now, the legendary five-star hotel inside Sun City, designed by dreamers, for thrill-seekers, has undergone a full décor refurbishment of all of its 326 rooms and suites. The design process, by interior architectural design specialists David Muirhead and Associates, began more than two years ago with the visualisation of the rooms’ new look and feel.
“As The Palace of the Lost City is an iconic destination, it was essential that we kept the hotel’s integrity, and the vision of its founder, Sol Kerzner, intact, while being sensitive to the brand’s history. Our job was to capture its essence - the fantasy of a lost African city, and evolve it,” said designer David Muirhead.
While the Covid-19 pandemic caused delays, the local manufacture of new furniture items has been happening for the past year, and décor elements were retained and re-imagined in line with Sun International’s sustainability goal to reduce its carbon footprint and environmental impact.
“Fashion and trends have changed since the hotel opened in 1992. Back then, bedrooms were not as important a focus as they are now. The African luxury themed bedrooms are mostly bespoke, with carpets, upholstery and curtains designed especially for The Palace. A Versace wallpaper cocoons the room in warm golden tones, setting a relaxed mood. We changed the colour of the original carpets to a blue-green tone, but kept the same pattern.
What expats and tourists need to know about new sex laws in Indonesia
Pedestrian crossing transformed by art in Cape Town’s ‘coolest’ neighbourhood
Cape Town hoteliers gearing up for a bumper holiday season
Ethekwini Municipality says repair work on beachfront swimming pools to take some time
Local creatives to transform V&A Waterfront with reused, recycled and repurposed decor this festive season
“We used FibreGuard fabrics for scatter cushions on the bed, sofas and curtains, which are eco- friendly, recyclable and have no harmful chemicals used in their manufacture. They are also child-friendly, with stain free technology. We used luxury African lifestyle brand, Ardmore Design for the accent cushion on the bed.The original bedside lamps were recovered while the original armoire TV cabinet had its height reduced so that it doesn’t overpower the room.
The two-poster bed is one of the original hand-carved pieces, as is the dining room table. Certain pieces of artwork were reused, and the horned accent tables are also from the original design,” Muirhead said.
A mahogany tea and coffee station was added to the room, developed and designed locally along with standing lamps which provide the feel of an African sculpture and add a luxurious ambience to the mood of the room. The bathrooms were rebuilt in rainforest green marble, with new diagonally-patterned porcelain tiles on the floor calling out a synergy with the bedroom. A new timber vanity and new sanitary ware and accessories in brushed bronze by Kohler complete the look, along with new artwork by local artists Jenny Mallon and Sue Martin.
The original mirrors above the vanity were retained. Turning the design changes into a practical reality on site took a team of 215 including a construction team, painters, a quantity surveyor, contractor, project manager, air conditioning experts and an IT team.
Muirhead said Palace regulars were “overwhelmed with excitement” upon viewing the refurbished rooms.
“The new look had to appeal to a broad South African market as well as the international market, so the positive feedback was encouraging,” Muirhead concluded.
The sheer audacity of developing a 5-star hotel in a dusty stretch of bush in the North West Province caught the public imagination in 1992, and 30 years on The Palace of the Lost City remains the stuff of legends. The hotel came complete with the fable of an African kingdom lost in the mists of time.No detail was spared to stress that it was, indeed, a place of myth and wonder. From the moment The Palace flung its impressive eight metre tall doors open to reveal its bold, glamorous interiors visitors have been awed by the hotel’s splendour.
Each of the 326 luxurious rooms and suites offer spectacular views over water and jungle. For a bird’s eye view of the entire area guests can visit the Kings Tower which, at almost 70m, is the tallest of the 10 towers at The Palace. The hotel’s architecture and décor weaves a rich and colourful tale of Africa’s creativity, its textures, intricate designs, patterns, wildlife, and the talent of its craftsmen and women.
The hotel originally had 335 rooms. Nine rooms have been removed to accommodate the new, luxurious Royal Spa and Salon. From the hand-painted dome ceiling in the grand entrance to mosaic artworks, golden seats upholstered with zebra-hide, and bespoke furniture in the spacious rooms, the hotel befits its royal legend.
The King’s suite alone contains 800 custom-crafted items, including fabrics and carpeting. The evocative African landscape painted on the underside of a dome ceiling at the entrance took nine artists nearly 5,000 hours to complete while hand-painted murals cover an area of 3 400 square metres.
The tapestries in the Royal Entrance Chamber behind the concierge and the reception desk took two full years to weave. In the Crystal Court a massive rock crystal chandelier that is suspended 4.2 metres above the ground and spanning spans five metres in diameter, overlooks a Bösendorfer piano once played by Liberace and Elton John. In addition to an Olympic-sized swimming pool with an intricate mosaic ‘sun’ design, a trip down a lush tree-lined stairway leads visitors to the Royal Baths and Amphitheatre overlooking Sun City’s popular Valley of Waves.
Over the past 30 years The Palace has accommodated the rich and the famous, royalty, rock stars and ordinary South Africans. More than 300 famous performers and heads of state have stayed at the hotel from members of the legendary band Queen, to Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston According to General Manager Brett Hoppé the opening of The Palace was a glittering affair that was attended by many celebrities who were big names at the time including Bo Derrick, Jean Michel Jarre who performed that night, Jerry Hall and Joan Collins, Hugh Masekela and Johnny Clegg and Savuka. Since then the list has grown to include many illustrious names such as Sting, Pavarotti, Wesley Snipes, Stevie Wonder, Arnold Schwarzenegger and many more.
“But it is equally important to note that many of these international stars returned multiple times and some, like Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Bobby Brown, came incognito to simply holiday at The Palace.
“And of course the list of golf legends who have visited is too innumerable to mention,” he said.
Spa offers royal treatment for all
A luxurious new spa experience awaits guests at Sun City Resort, with the launch of the Royal Spa at The Palace, which opened its doors in November. A first for the five-star hotel, 12 bedrooms in The Palace were transformed by interior architects David Muirhead & Associates into a spa which is deeply rooted in Africa and lends itself to a quiet sense of privacy and tranquillity. Surrounded by a forest of trees, lush green garden and pond, it is these outdoor elements which Muirhead chose to celebrate and use the focal point, along with selected artworks.
“The spa celebrates a clean simple aesthetic that is both peaceful and contemporary, with walls clad in designs that celebrate the sense of peace in the space and echo the essence of Africa,” said Muirhead.
The finishes of neutral marbles and natural timbers merge in simplicity, with subtle lighting toned down to set a relaxing mood.
“Luxury at its best and very much about pampering the mind, body and soul in indulgent peace,” he added.
Just like every other service at the Palace of The Lost City, personalisation is key and the 12 therapists – some of whom are employed from local communities – are highly trained.
“From our staff’s hands on excellence, to the use of prestigious brands such as Thalgo La Beautè Marine, iSClinical and Davines, wellness is the cornerstone of our approach,” said Debbie Merdjan CEO of Camelot Spa Leading African spa group.
The Camelot Spa Group brought their years of expertise to the fore consulting on the spa on behalf of Sun International, designing the facilities, staffing it and curating the treatment menu.
The spa has six individual treatment rooms and three palatial suites with hydrobaths and sensation showers, for those looking for a more private oasis. The Royal Spa is the first in South Africa to offer the prestigious Swiss Bellefontaine anti-ageing skin-care product range, which will arrive soon. Guests can indulge in a traditional Middle Eastern cleansing and self-exfoliating rituals in the Rasul Chamber, ideal for groups of friends who can chat as they apply Thalgo marine algae mud to remineralise the skin.
“This social activity is not merely a pampering experience but is also great for wellness as it is results driven. The Himalayan Crystal Salt Sauna is another detoxifying heat therapy treatment experience. Treatments range from massages, to body wraps, skin-care therapy and an Advanced Skin Clinic which has up-to-the minute, world-leading skin-care technologies including Thalgo iBeauty instrumental cosmetics, the Fire & Ice Resurfacing Facial, Hydro Infusion Therapy, Hydro Cool Treatments and LED light therapy, as well as basic ‘beauty touches’ for waxing and tinting. Inclusive in nature, the Royal Spa Kids Menu offers nails, pedicures, massages and facials for pampering little royals.
“The spa, which is open to all Sun City residents across its various hotel offerings, boasts the forest lounge pause area for pre-and post-treatment consultations as well as a relaxation zone which leads onto an outdoor deck, with loungers and tables for dining.
“Spa cuisine, inspired by healthy living, includes design to complement all therapies and is delicious yet indulgent – after all, what would a spa experience be without a glass of bubbly,” asks Marlene Padayachee, the spa manager.
The menu includes tempting yet healthy salads, light meals and desserts designed by The Palace chef to suit all tastes including vegetarians and vegans. Legendary golfer, Gary Player has already enjoyed a haircut in the adjacent Royal Salon, which offers seven styling stations and an area for manicures and pedicures.
“Everyone deserves to be treated like royalty, and our bespoke spa experience at Royal Spa promises you just that. We are excited to be open to cater for the rush of festive season guests and trust that this latest upgrade to the resort will please our regulars as well as newcomers,” said Sun City general manager, Brett Hoppé.
Palace famous visitors
Some of the famous visitors to walk the hallowed halls of the Palace include:
Adam Sandler
Aishwarya Rai
Akshay Kumar
Al Gore
Alex Taylor
Alfre Woodard
Amanda Coetzer
Amir Khan
Amitabh Bachchan
Amy Kleinhans
Andre Rieu
Andrew Young
Angelique Kidjo
Anna Kournikova
Anna Vissi
Anthony Delon
AR Rahman
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Astrid Herrera
Babyface
Balie Swart
Basetsana Makgalemele
Beach Boys
Bernalie Daniels
Bernhard Langer
Beverly Peele
Beverly Johnson
Billy Dee Williams
Black Eyed Peas Fergie
Blair Underwood
Bles Bridges
Bo Derek
Bobbie Eakes
Bobby Brown
Bobby Eaves
Boncana Maiga
Brambies
Brandy
Brenda Fassie
Brigitte Nielsen
Bruce Fordyce
Bryan Adams
Carlos Franco
Carol Alt
Charl Cood
Charlize Theron
Chicktay Brothers
ChonChita Martinez
Chris de Burgh
Chris Eubank
Chris Isaak
Chris Rock
Chris Tucker
Christopher Lee
Cindy Crawford
Claire Johnson
Cliff Richard
Colin Farrell
Colin Montgomerie
Collective Soul
Costantino Rocca
Corey Pavin
Counting Crows
Dame Kiri Te Kanawa
Dana Winner
Daniel Davidz
Danny Glover
Darren Clarke
David Copperfield
David Frost
David Gates and Bread
David Hasselhoff
David James Elliott
David Vlok
Deborah Shelton
Dennis Quaid
Denzel Washington
Deon Coetzee
Desmond Tutu (Archbishop)
Doreen Morris
Dr M Mahathir
Dr Nina Simone
Drew Barrymore
Eddie Levert
Eddy Grant
El Divo
Al Gore
Elizabeth Hurley
Elton John
Embeth Davidtz
Emma Samms
Enrique Iglesias
Eric Benét
Eric Miyeni
Ernie Els
Ernie Hudson
Ernie Smith
Fanie de Villiers
Ferdinand Rabie
Fezile Mpela
Forest Whitaker
Francois Pienaar
Gary Player
Gayle King
George Benson
Gerald Levert
Gina Tolleson
Gladys Knight
Glenda Raymond
Gloria Estefan
Goodluck
Grace Jones
Gray Hofmeyr
Hannah Botha
Henry Cele
His and Her Majesty King and Queen of Malaysia – Tuanku
Jaafar
Hootie and the Blowfish
Hrithik Roshan
Hugh Grant
Hugh Masekela
Hunter Tylo
Ian Woosnam
Iman
India Arie
Ivana Trump
Jackie Chan
Jackie Mason
Jackson Browne
Jacob Zuma
Jacqui Mofokeng
James Small
Jason Donovan
Jean-Michel Jarre
Jean-Claude Van Damme
Jeff Dunham
Jeff Trachta
Jennifer Jones
Jeremy Mansfield
Jermaine Jackson
Jerry Hall
Jerry Springer
Jim Furyk
Jim Torrance
Joan Collins
Jo-Ann Strauss
Joe Cocker
Joe Diescho
Joel Stransky
Joey Rasdien
John Denver
John Huston
John Legend
Johnny Cochran
Johnny Clegg and Savuka
Jonah Lomu
Josie Borain
José María Olazábal
Josh Groban
Julia and Eric Morley
Julio Iglesias
Justin Bonello
Kabir Bedi
Karisma Kapoor
Keith Floyd
Kelly Rowland
Kenny Lattimore
Kerishnie Naicker
Kim Alexis
Kimberly Elise
King of Chaos
Kofi Annan
Kylie Minogue
Lee Westwood
Leleti Khumalo
Leo Sayer
Leon Schuster
Leonardo DiCaprio
Letta Mbulu and Caiphus Semenya
Linda Evangelista
Lisa-Marie Presley
Locnville
Louis Farrakhan
Louis Gossett Junior
Luciano Pavarotti
Makroko Kroko
Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Man Power
Manu Padayachee
Marc Brooks
Marcos Hernandez
Mark Perrow
Maria and Timothy Shriver
Mariah Carey
Mariasela Alvarez
Mark O’Meara
Mary J Blige
Mary Joe Fernandez
Mats Wilander
Meat Loaf
Michael Bublé
Michael Caine
Michael Campbell
Michael Douglas
Michael Flatley
Michael Jackson
Michael McLean
Michael Mol
Michael Winner
Miguel Angel Jimenez
Mike and The Mechanics
Million Dollar Golfers
Miriam Makeba
Monica Seles
Moody Blues
Morgan Freeman
Morris Chestnut
Rochelle Mtirara
Naas Botha
Naomi Campbell
Natalie Cole
Nelson Mandela
Nick Bester
Nick Faldo
Nick Price
Nicole Scherzinger
Nina Simone
Olga Barabanshikova
Oprah Winfrey
Paris Hilton
Paresh Rawal
Patricia Lewis
Patrizio Buanne
Patti LaBelle
Paul Phume
Peabo Bryson
Peggy-Sue Khumalo
Pete Sampras
Peter Sullivan
Pieter-Dirk Uys
Pink
Popo Molefe
President Thabo Mbeki
Prince Al Waleed
Prince Edward and Princess Sophie
Princess Khumalo
Priscilla Presley
Priyanka Chopra
Queen
Quincy Jones
R Kelly
Rajit Kapur
Raveena Tandon
Ray Cooper
Reeva Forman
Regina King
Richard Branson
Richard Marx
Richard Steinmetz
Ricky Hatton
Ringo Madlingozi
Robert Guillaume
Roberta Flack
Robin Leach
Robyn Poole
Ronan Keating
Roxette
Sam Waterston
Sanjay Dutt
Sarah Brightman
Seal
Salma Hayek
Shaggy
Shari Belafonte
Shaleen Surtie-Richards
Sheik Juffali and Christine Estrada
Shirley MacLaine
Sidney Poitier
Sidney Sheldon
Sipho Mabuse
Sir Bob Geldof
Sir Tom Jones
Sol Kerzner
Sonu Nigam
Spice Girls
Spin Doctors
Steve Hofmeyr
Steve Jones
Steve Stricker
Steve Tshwete
Stevie Wonder
Sting
Stormzy
Sunil Shetty
Sushmita Sen
Tanya Fourie
Terry Crews
Thabo Mbeki
The Andrew Strong Band
The Commitments
The Eagles
The Gypsy Kings
Thomas Bjorn
Three Sopranos
Tina Turner
Tom Jones
Tom Lehman
Tony Leon
Tony Pirie
Tracy Chapman
Tyler Perry
Uschi Glas
Vanessa Mae
Vijay Singh
Viviane Ventura
Vivica A Fox
Wally Badarou
Welcome Msomi
Wesley Snipes
Westlife
Wet Wet Wet
Whitney Houston
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane
ZZ Top
Palace fun facts
The 62-acre hotel is surrounded by 25 hectares of exotic jungle and waterscapes that all lead down to the Valley of Waves (opened in 1996). This wonderland is set within the greater Sun City resort, overlooked by craggy mountains and surrounded by the neighbouring 55 000ha Pilanesberg National Park.
The Lost City, which opened in December 1992, was built at a cost of R830 million and was completed in a record 28 months. Workers moved 1 750 000 cubic metres of earth and blasted 85 000 cubic metres of rock. Construction required 30 million bricks, poured 85 000 cubic metres of concrete and installed 150 000m of piping.
During the peak of building activity, nearly 10 000 people worked on the project, laying eight million bricks. During the first year of construction, an average of one million bricks was laid every month by almost 200 bricklayers.
The construction process required almost 15 000 custom-made pieces of pre-cast for the façades, 12km of air conditioning, 500km of electric wiring and 3 300 tons of steel reinforcing rods measuring 2 900kg and 75 000m of electrical conduit for the 6 500 light fittings.
Fifty thousand square metres of carpets covered the interior of the hotel and 5 650m² of marble was used throughout.
The Palm Tree in the royal entrance chamber was once real and has been preserved.
The six columns in the royal entrance chamber are designed as a bamboo tree resting on elephant feet, held by a protea to represent South Africa’s national flower. The royal entrance chamber dome ceiling is 25m in height and 16m in diameter. The evocative African landscape painted on the underside of the dome took nearly 5 000 hours to complete. It took nine artists to complete the work, painting on their backs in the same way as Michelangelo painted the Sistine Chapel in Rome.
The total area of murals at The Palace covers 3 400m², while the total painted area is a staggering 425 000m².
The massive chandelier in the Crystal Court is made up of 10 000 pieces of rock crystal from the Czech Republic. The roof of the Crystal Court presented another challenge for developers as its 29m roof span has to support five floors of suites above it.
All of the timber doors to the bedrooms were hand-carved, including the massive 8m-high doors at the royal entrance.
Nearly every item in The Palace was custom-made and 85% of all materials were sourced within southern Africa. This was the first time that hand-carved furniture was used throughout the public areas and guest rooms of a hotel.
Among the decor items are six elephant tusks, arched in pairs over the Tusk Lounge and Bar. They are 5.6m high and weigh 2 tons each. They were carved in Indonesia out of local Squara wood (which is heavier than ivory). Because of their weight, they were made in four sections and assembled on site.
The atrium is dominated by a life-size bronze sculpture of Shawu, a large bull elephant who lived at the Kruger National Park. At a shoulder height of 3.4m, Shawu’s left tusk was the longest on record in the region, and one of the sixth longest ever recorded in Africa.
The famous elephant was brought to life by South African sculptor Danie de Jager, whose sculpture of Shawu realistically portrays the leathery texture of his skin, his ragged ears and cracked feet. Shawu towers 4.5m above the ground and is one of the most photographed animal sculptures in the world.
Each of the fabrics and carpets were designed and created exclusively for The Palace. The tapestries in the Royal Entrance Chamber, behind the concierge and the reception desk, took two years to weave.
Gardens and waterscape fun facts
The Lost City gardens cover 25ha. They were constructed at a cost of R25m in 1992.
Today the gardens enjoy Botanical Garden status. They vary from tropical rainforest to indigenous landscapes.
The lush, tropical botanical gardens of Cascades ramble over 55 000m² of hillside.
More than 1.2 million plants, trees, shrubs and ground covers from some 3 200 species were laid out in nine different eco-systems.
Three quarters of the plants are indigenous to southern Africa with some representing countries such as Madagascar and the Comoros. The surface of the artificial lakes and pools covers 70 500m².
Most of the plants, including the trees in the baobab forest, were planted fully grown.
The total surface area of artificial lakes and pools is 70 500m², equivalent to roughly 56 Olympic swimming pools (at 1 250m²).
The waterscape at The Palace was created from 4 000 tons of native Pilanesberg rock, 1 860m² of concrete rock made from natural moulds, and 3 720m² of glass fibre reinforced concrete.
Water flowing from The Palace to The Cascades covers 7 740m² and comprises three swimming pools (The Palace, the Queen’s Baths and The Cascades pool), 12 waterfalls and cataracts and 1 050m of low weirs.
Water is circulated by 45 pumps at 8 314 cubic metres per hour.
At the time of its construction in 1996, the Valley of Waves was one of the largest combinations of water and water park features ever built in a single project.
The Roaring Lagoon wave pool contains 8 million litres of water and creates 2m-high swells. It regularly creates ideal surfing waves which move away from the dam wall at 35km/h to subside onto a sandy beach, 120m away.
Fun facts
Sun City is encircled by four concentric rings of an extinct volcanic crater, 150km in circumference. It is one of only two such alkaline craters in the world (the other being in Russia).
Construction on the original Sun City resort began on July 15 1978. The fast-tracked project was completed at a cost of R30m in a record-setting 16 months.
The Sun City resort revolutionised the approach to gaming in South Africa, introducing for the first time the concept of value-for-money entertainment amid luxurious surroundings. The resort was also the first to introduce the concept of million-rand jackpots.
The inaugural golf classic, held on the Gary Player Golf Course the day after the complex opened, carried a prize of R1m which was won by Gary Player himself. The inaugural Million Dollar Golf Challenge was held in 1981, and renamed the Nedbank Golf Challenge in 1995. In 2016 the tournament made its debut as part of the European Tour, with a field of 72 players and a purse of more than R120m.
The recreational Waterworld lake near The Cabanas is 750m long with a capacity of 1 300 000 cubic metres and a depth of 16m.
The original Entertainment Centre (now Sun Central) was built at a cost of R30m and inaugurated on July 24, 1981, by Frank Sinatra.