Siya Kolisi reaches 1 million Instagram followers as Springboks reign continues

Whether you are rugby follower or not, by now you have probably come across the Springboks on your social media timeline more than once. Even before clinching the World Rugby 2023 champion title, social media was buzzing with moments from the nail biting games right up till the craze of the victory tour.

Not only is everyone logging into X, TikTok and Instagram to see the players and share their content, they’er also clicking the follow button to ensure not to miss an update. Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has even clinched a million Instagram followers during this time.

South Africa - Cape Town - 3 November 2023 - Capetonians welcomed world rugby champions, the Springboks as part of their trophy parade tour on Friday. PIcture: Tracey Adams / IOL News Kolisi’s content is loved by many. His cheerful personality and the fact he led his team once again to victory has everyone wanting to see what is he up to. This makes Kolisi the most followed Springbok player on the photo sharing app.

Kolisi is followed by fullback Cheslin Kolbe who has 633K followers; scrum half and fan favourite Faf de Klerk has 511K followers. While social media numbers are not all that important, in the world of marketing campaigns, they are and right now the Springboks are hot commodity.

Cheslin Kolbe taking a selfie with supporters at the City Hall who came in their numbers to see the rugby world cup winners during their victory tour in Cape Town. Picture: Ian Landsberg/Independent Newspapers Everyone is sharing moments from the victory tour and tagging the players, creating engagement online. Handre Pollard, the man who never misses a kick, has 362K followers and fullback Damian Willemse who has become a bit of a celebrity.