Five boxes the Springboks want to tick against All Blacks at Twickenham

It’s the dress rehearsal for the Springboks’ World Cup campaign tonight when they face the All Blacks in front of a packed Twickenham on Friday (kick-off 8.30pm). In the build-up to the tournament, South Africa only lost one match – against New Zealand – out of their five Tests, and will be looking to set the record straight for some valuable momentum ahead of the pool stages.

We looked at five goals that the Boks will want to achieve against the Kiwis ... Defence the best form of attack This match provides the last chance for the reigning world champions to sharpen up on their defence. They had a decent outing last weekend against Wales and conceded a lone try and they have ground out some good wins previously with their defence.

But the last time out against the Kiwis in Auckland, a slow start – coupled with some iffy defence – resulted in a big 35-20 loss. The Boks can’t afford to go into the World Cup knowing their defence was not up to scratch in their last game against the Kiwis. And if they leak a bunch of tries again, it will certainly give the likes of Scotland, Ireland and Tonga a sniff to challenge the South African defence.

Right dynamite for Bomb Squad With Lood de Jager out, one of the Bomb Squad locks will have to partner up with Eben Etzebeth in the starting line-up.

Luckily, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber and his assistants have tried a bunch of players out to fill the role in the six-two bench. Tonight it will be Jean Kleyn and RG Snyman who have to provide the impact, with Franco Mostert starting in the No 5 jumper. Last time out against New Zealand, the Bomb Squad came on to pull the fat from the fire when things were going rough.

Hopefully, this time around, they will join the fray with the Boks in a position to clinch the game and take it away from their opponents. They’ve shown their fight but the Bok management would like to see them closing out games. A clicking halfback pairing By the looks of things, Faf de Klerk and Manie Libbok are in the prime position of being the starting halfbacks for the Springboks in their opener against Scotland. Now Libbok has operated with all the Bok scrumhalves over the last few Tests because he is the only fit and firing flyhalf in the squad.

This will arguably be his biggest test yet – a start against the All Blacks – before the World Cup, and who better than De Klerk to have on his inside? The experienced scrummie can take a lot of pressure off Libbok, and if his service is as crisp as that of Jaden Hendrikse and Grant Williams last week, he can put the Bok No 10 in space to set the backline on their way when they are on attack.

Safety (in numbers) under the high kicks They were severely tested with box-kicks by Wales, especially in the first half, and initially struggled to field some of them. But as the game in Cardiff progressed, the Boks improved in this aspect, with Canan Moodie and Cheslin Kolbe the standouts. New Zealand, though, will provide a stiffer test with their kicks, and expect wings Will Jordan and Mark Telea to be menacing when they chase the pinpoint kicks of scrumhalf Aaron Smith. They did that in Auckland, and South Africa struggled to handle it.

Staying injury-free, hopefully Looking at the sides both teams picked for the clash, this will be a proper Test. The Boks will be out to set the tone with some bone-crunching tackles and Siya Kolisi and his team can expect the same from the New Zealanders. Picking up injuries will be the last thing on their minds but thousands of supporters will shuffle around uncomfortably in their chairs and watch with one eye closed.